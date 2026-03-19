Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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19.03.2026 02:03:00
Amazon Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Believe it or not, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock has only risen about 39% over the past five years, dramatically underperforming the S&P 500's 70% gain over that same time frame. And the tech giant is off to a rough start in 2026, with shares down about 9% year to date as of this writing.This sluggish stock performance comes as the market grapples with the company's staggering new capital expenditure plans. But is Wall Street missing the bigger picture? When you look under the hood, Amazon's underlying business remains incredibly strong, generating massive amounts of cash from operations.Let's dive into the e-commerce and cloud computing giant's recent results to see if this pullback is a buying opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Amazon
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18.03.26
|Microsoft weighs legal action over $50bn Amazon-OpenAI cloud deal (Financial Times)
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17.03.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones notiert schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
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17.03.26
|Amazon-Aktie im Fokus: Prime Video Ultra geht an den Start - Preiserhöhung im Blick (finanzen.at)
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17.03.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Amazon-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Amazon von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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17.03.26
|When Amazon and JD.com lock horns, it’s shoppers that win (Financial Times)
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16.03.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.at)
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16.03.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones legt am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
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16.03.26
|China’s answer to Amazon launches rival European ecommerce service (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Amazon
|09.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.02.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|06.02.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.02.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|06.02.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.02.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|06.02.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.02.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|182,94
|0,03%