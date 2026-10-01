Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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01.10.2026 22:59:18
Amazon Unveils Redesigned Kindle Lineup With Color Displays
(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has unveiled a redesigned Kindle lineup featuring thinner devices, flush-front displays and expanded color options.
The new 6-inch Kindle is the company's most pocket-sized model yet, with 16GB of storage, up to six weeks of battery life and book-opening speeds up to 30 percent faster than the previous generation. It starts at $149.99, while an aluminum version with 32GB costs $189.99.
The new Kindle Paperwhite is thinner and lighter, with a larger high-contrast display, adjustable warm light, waterproofing and up to 12 weeks of battery life.
It starts at $199.99, while the 32GB Signature Edition costs $249.99. The redesigned Kindle Colorsoft starts at $289.99 and offers paper-like color designed for comfortable reading, with a 32GB Signature Edition priced at $319.99.
Amazon is also introducing new Kids versions and accessories, including the $34.99 Kindle Click Bluetooth page-turn remote, a $79.99 magnetic Page-Turn Cover with physical buttons and a $59.99 Charging Dock.
The new Kindle devices feature edge-to-edge color and are rolling out across multiple international markets.
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Analysen zu Amazon
|03.08.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|220,95
|0,14%
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