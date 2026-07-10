AMD Aktie

AMD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

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10.07.2026 11:41:00

AMD Just Out-Earned Intel in the Data Center. Here's What That Means for Both Stocks.

For decades, the data center was Intel's kingdom. It designed the processors that ran the world's servers, and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) was an afterthought. That era is over.In its first quarter of 2026, AMD's data-center segment generated $5.8 billion in revenue -- more than Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) pulled in from the same business over the same stretch. It was another quarter in which AMD out-earned its old rival in the data center, and it reframes the investment case for both stocks.So, which one does the shift favor from here?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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