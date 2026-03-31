Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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31.03.2026 14:15:00
Apple Is Lagging In AI. It Might Not Matter.
When the AI race started heating up, I waited patiently to see what Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) would do. Maybe the company's large language model (LLM) would soon debut and surpass its rivals. Or, perhaps exciting new AI features or even devices would launch that would propel the company firmly into the AI era.But then, nothing much happened.Instead, Apple disappointed loyalists (and shareholders like me) with some promises of new Apple Intelligence features that were eventually delayed.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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