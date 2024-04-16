Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
16.04.2024 21:22:38

Apple Removes Game Boy Emulator Over Intellectual Property Violation

(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) has decided to remove Game Boy emulator iGBA from the App Store for violating the company's App Review Guidelines regarding spam and copyright, according to MacRumors.

The decision comes as several users pointed out that iGBA was a counterfeit version of GBA4iOS app, developed by Riley Testut.

"So apparently Apple approved a knock-off of GBA4iOS," Testut criticized. "I did not give anyone permission to do this, yet it's now sitting at the top of the charts (despite being filled with ads + tracking)."

iGBA was introduced on the platform after the tech giant allowed "retro game console emulators" in the App Store. It allowed iPhone users to download any Game Boy game ROMs from the internet, leading iGBA towards the top-spot of the App Store charts.

However, the company was obliged to remove the app due to a clause related to intellectual property reading, "Make sure your app only includes content that you created or that you have a license to use. Your app may be removed if you've stepped over the line and used content without permission. Of course, this also means someone else's app may be removed if they've "borrowed" from your work".

iGBA's developer Mattia La Spina said to the Verge that, they "did not think the app would have so much repercussion, I am really sorry," while adding that he has already reached out to Testut via email.

