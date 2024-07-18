Apple Targets Chrome, Other Browser Companies Over Privacy Practices In New Ad

(RTTNews) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) recently launched a new advertisement titled "Privacy on iPhone, Flock," targeting the privacy practices of its competitors. The ad aims to highlight potential security and privacy vulnerabilities in other browsers, hinting that Google Chrome could be one of the targets.

It suggests that competitors may allow user tracking and lack adequate privacy protections, while its Safari browser is the safer choice. This advertisement comes amidst increasing competition for market share among browser companies, such as Google's own advertising campaign to urge iPhone users to switch from their phones to laptops.

In the ad, bird-like security cameras fly through a city and spy on Android users as they use their phones, symbolizing third-party trackers that follow Android users across websites and apps. The ad conveys a message of unease as the camera birds track individuals during their daily activities and monitor their browsing behavior. When individuals switch to the Safari browser, the spy cameras explode, and the message "Safari. A browser that's actually private" is displayed. This campaign aims to reinforce Apple's position as a leader in consumer privacy, especially as concerns about how tech firms manage consumer data continue to grow. The ad's message suggests that individuals should consider entrusting their privacy to Safari, as it provides a privacy tracking report to disclose which sites are monitoring them.

According to a spokesperson from TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the agency behind the campaign, the ad takes a thriller-like approach intending to evoke unease about the constant monitoring of individuals by apps on their phones. The launch of this ad follows Apple's unveiling of new software at the Worldwide Developers Conference event last month. The upcoming updates are set to introduce new features to Safari on Mac, iPhone, and iPad, many of which are designed to enhance privacy protections further.