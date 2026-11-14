NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
14.11.2026 22:54:02
ASML vs. NVIDIA: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Can the company that builds the machines to make chips outpace the company that designs the chips themselves? Here is how to choose between ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) for your portfolio.
ASML provides the critical lithography equipment used by every major chipmaker to etch tiny circuits onto silicon wafers. Nvidia is the leader in graphics processing units (GPUs) that have become the standard for training massive artificial intelligence models. These two giants are essential to the global tech ecosystem, making them top considerations for any investor.
ASML sells lithography machines that use light to print circuit patterns on wafers. It has a near-monopoly on Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) systems, which are necessary for the world's smallest and most powerful chips. These systems are incredibly complex, often requiring dozens of freight planes to transport a single machine and costing hundreds of millions of dollars each for high-end models.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
14.11.26
|NVIDIA-Aktie: HSBC stuft ab, Börsenwert fällt unter 4 Billionen US-Dollar - worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.26
|The Nvidia board’s artificial independence (Financial Times)
|
14.11.26
|Trump will not raise Nvidia spy issue with Xi at summit, officials say (Financial Times)
|
13.11.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.26
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Ende des Freitagshandels Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite schwächelt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones zum Handelsende fester (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ASML Holding NV NY Registered Shs
|1 355,00
|0,37%
|ASML NV
|1 355,80
|-0,03%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|147,84
|-1,47%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Dow zum Handelsende wenig bewegt - Technologiewerte schwach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.