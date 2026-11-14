ASML vs. NVIDIA: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

Can the company that builds the machines to make chips outpace the company that designs the chips themselves? Here is how to choose between ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) for your portfolio.

ASML provides the critical lithography equipment used by every major chipmaker to etch tiny circuits onto silicon wafers. Nvidia is the leader in graphics processing units (GPUs) that have become the standard for training massive artificial intelligence models. These two giants are essential to the global tech ecosystem, making them top considerations for any investor.

ASML sells lithography machines that use light to print circuit patterns on wafers. It has a near-monopoly on Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) systems, which are necessary for the world's smallest and most powerful chips. These systems are incredibly complex, often requiring dozens of freight planes to transport a single machine and costing hundreds of millions of dollars each for high-end models.

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