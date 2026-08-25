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25.08.2026 15:35:09

Cisco Expands Secure AI Factory With NVIDIA

(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), an American multinational technology conglomerate, announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its Secure AI Factory architecture with NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), adding rack-scale computing solutions through a partnership with Supermicro to meet surging neocloud and sovereign cloud demand.

The full-stack architecture, compliant with NVIDIA Cloud Partner or NCP reference standards, is designed to run massive AI workloads from trillion-parameter training models to edge inferencing.

Cisco said the expansion will help customers deploy infrastructure faster, reduce risk and maintain greater control over data.

Cisco will begin offering Supermicro liquid- and air-cooled systems as part of the Secure AI Factory in October 2026.

The expansion includes Cisco Silicon One-based switches and NVIDIA Spectrum-X networking, unified by Cisco Nexus One, delivering a fully validated rack-scale architecture.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Cisco are currently gaining 1.78 percent, changing hands at $112.19.

NVIDIA shares are gaining 1.07 percent to $210.71 on the Nasdaq.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cisco Inc. 95,84 -0,99% Cisco Inc.
NVIDIA Corp. 190,42 5,74% NVIDIA Corp.

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