Cisco Aktie
WKN: 878841 / ISIN: US17275R1023
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25.08.2026 15:35:09
Cisco Expands Secure AI Factory With NVIDIA
(RTTNews) - Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), an American multinational technology conglomerate, announced on Tuesday that it is expanding its Secure AI Factory architecture with NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), adding rack-scale computing solutions through a partnership with Supermicro to meet surging neocloud and sovereign cloud demand.
The full-stack architecture, compliant with NVIDIA Cloud Partner or NCP reference standards, is designed to run massive AI workloads from trillion-parameter training models to edge inferencing.
Cisco said the expansion will help customers deploy infrastructure faster, reduce risk and maintain greater control over data.
Cisco will begin offering Supermicro liquid- and air-cooled systems as part of the Secure AI Factory in October 2026.
The expansion includes Cisco Silicon One-based switches and NVIDIA Spectrum-X networking, unified by Cisco Nexus One, delivering a fully validated rack-scale architecture.
On the Nasdaq, shares of Cisco are currently gaining 1.78 percent, changing hands at $112.19.
NVIDIA shares are gaining 1.07 percent to $210.71 on the Nasdaq.
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Analysen zu Cisco Inc.
|13.08.26
|Cisco Halten
|DZ BANK
|13.08.26
|Cisco Buy
|UBS AG
|14.05.26
|Cisco Buy
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|13.02.25
|Cisco Neutral
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|Cisco Halten
|DZ BANK
|13.08.26
|Cisco Buy
|UBS AG
|14.05.26
|Cisco Buy
|UBS AG
|13.02.25
|Cisco Neutral
|UBS AG
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|Cisco Halten
|DZ BANK
|13.02.25
|Cisco Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cisco Inc.
|95,84
|-0,99%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|190,42
|5,74%