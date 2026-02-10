Coca-Cola Aktie

Coca-Cola für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.02.2026 13:02:08

Coca-Cola Company Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Company (KO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.271 billion, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $2.195 billion, or $0.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.516 billion or $0.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $11.822 billion from $11.544 billion last year.

Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.271 Bln. vs. $2.195 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $11.822 Bln vs. $11.544 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.

mehr Nachrichten