Director/PDMR Shareholding

12.03.2024 15:30:06
easyJet plc (EZJ)
easyJet plc
(the “Company”)
12 March 2024
On 12 March 2024 the Company was notified by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the easyJet plc Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), that on 11 March 2024 it had purchased ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company on behalf of the persons discharging managerial responsibility set out in the table below.
The Plan is an HM Revenue and Customs approved plan under which employees in the UK are able to buy ordinary shares in easyJet of 27 2/7 pence each, using deductions from their monthly salary ("Partnership Shares"). Participants can contribute up to £150 per month from their pay towards the purchase of Partnership Shares.
The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B7KR2P84
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|EZJ
|LEI Code:
|2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
|Sequence No.:
|309246
|EQS News ID:
|1856997
