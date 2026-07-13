

EQS-Media / 13.07.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST



dynion explore: new prosthetic knee joint for adolescents.

Monday, 13 July 2026

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Ottobock expands its prosthetics portfolio.

With Ottobock’s latest hydraulic prosthetic knee joint, the dynion explore, the global market leader is closing a treatment gap: Until now, active adolescents and adults with a low body weight have had few suitable options that support their active lifestyle while providing the necessary level of safety.

“We want to make high-quality mobility solutions available throughout all stages of life. That is why we are specifically expanding our portfolio to serve a group of users who have previously been underserved. In doing so, we pursue our goal of providing our users with integrated fitting solutions throughout their lives,” says Arne Jörn, Chief Operating and Chief Technology Officer (COO/CTO) at Ottobock.

Following its world premiere at OTWorld 2026 in Leipzig, Germany, the dynion explore will now be gradually launched, beginning in Europe, the United States and China. In Asia in particular, there is greater demand for compact solutions due to users’ generally smaller stature.

This is part of an integrated treatment approach that keeps pace with life.

The dynion explore enables a seamless transition from pediatric prosthetic knee joints to adult fittings: The new device makes it easier for adolescents to transition to larger microprocessor-controlled knee joints, such as the Genium X4, later in life, as they become accustomed to walking with stance phase control at an early stage. This provides high-quality treatment across all phases of life – from infancy to early adulthood. Users also benefit from a complete solution from a single source: For example, the dynion explore can be combined with the customised iconiq 3D-printed silicone liner, the Quickchange adapter and the Taleo or Evanto prosthetic feet.

Developed for an active lifestyle – robust, versatile, reliable.

An active, self-determined life means movement, spontaneity and versatility – especially for adolescents. People weighing up to 60 kilograms can now benefit from the compact design of the new prosthetic knee joint, which was developed specifically for highly active users. The dynion explore combines powerful rotation hydraulics with stance phase control specifically designed for users with a low body weight. This allows users to walk in a controlled yet dynamic manner, even at varying speeds and with different requirements, such as short sprints to the bus stop or outdoor activities. Thanks to stance phase control, the prosthetic knee joint flexes in a controlled manner, even under load, providing support when walking down stairs and slopes, as well as when bending down to pick up a school bag or briefcase, for example. The manual lock makes relaxed standing possible.

With functions such as cycling mode that can be activated at the touch of a button and water resistance, the aluminium mechanical knee joint is designed for an active and varied lifestyle. It is resistant to fresh, salt and chlorinated water, making it ideal for the beach or swimming pool. Various colour options provide a unique, personalised look.

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Contact

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Corporate Communications

Nadine Winter

Phone: +49 1511 888 3507

nadine.winter@ottobock.de



About Ottobock

Ottobock, a listed global MedTech champion, combines over 100 years of tradition with outstanding innovative strength in the fields of prosthetics, neuro-orthotics and exoskeletons. Ottobock develops innovative fitting solutions for people with limited mobility and is driving the digitalization of the industry. Founded in Berlin in 1919, the company has business activities in 45 countries with nearly 9,300 employees (FTEs) worldwide and operates the largest international patient care network with around 420 patient care clinics. Ottobock is shaping the future of human bionics with a strong R&D ratio in the products and components business and over 2,600 patents and patent applications. Ottobock’s mission of improving freedom of movement, quality of life and independence is deeply rooted in the company's DNA, as is its social commitment: Ottobock has been a partner and supporter of the Paralympics since 1988.