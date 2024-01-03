03.01.2024 17:45:36

EQS-Adhoc: Airbus reports share buyback transactions 21-27 December 2023

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 21-27 December 2023

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of a share buyback programme that started on 20 November 2023 and ended 27 December 2023, in order to partially fund Airbus’ Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP).

The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE’s issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 19 April 2023.


Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Transaction
date		 Identifying
code of
financial
instrument		 Total daily
volume
(in number
of shares)		 Daily
weighted
average
purchase
price of
shares
(EUR)		 Market
(MIC code)
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 21.12.2023  
NL0000235190
 		  
65,000
 		  138.1584 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 22.12.2023 NL0000235190 65,000 139.5279   XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 27.12.2023 NL0000235190 65,000 139.5077 XPAR
    TOTAL         195,000 139.0647  

 

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information#buyback.

This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.


 

Contacts for the media

Guillaume Steuer
Airbus
+33 6 73 82 11 68
guillaume.steuer@airbus.com		 Rod Stone
Airbus
+33 531 08 58 26
rod.stone@airbus.com
 

 



End of Inside Information

03-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Airbus SE
P.O. Box 32008
2303 DA Leiden
Netherlands
Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002
Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481
Internet: www.airbusgroup.com
ISIN: NL0000235190
WKN: 938914
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1807791

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1807791  03-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

