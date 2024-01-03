EQS-Adhoc: Airbus reports share buyback transactions 21-27 December 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 21-27 December 2023



03-Jan-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Ad-hoc release, 03 January 2024

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 21-27 December 2023

Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of a share buyback programme that started on 20 November 2023 and ended 27 December 2023, in order to partially fund Airbus’ Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP).

The share buyback is undertaken pursuant to the general authority conferred on the Airbus SE Board of Directors by the 13th resolution to repurchase up to 10% of Airbus SE’s issued share capital by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Airbus SE on 19 April 2023.



Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Transaction

date Identifying

code of

financial

instrument Total daily

volume

(in number

of shares) Daily

weighted

average

purchase

price of

shares

(EUR) Market

(MIC code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 21.12.2023

NL0000235190



65,000

138.1584 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 22.12.2023 NL0000235190 65,000 139.5279 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 27.12.2023 NL0000235190 65,000 139.5077 XPAR TOTAL 195,000 139.0647

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information#buyback.

This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.





