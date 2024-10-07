Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
07.10.2024 17:45:18

EQS-Adhoc: Airbus reports share buyback transactions 30 Sept. to 4 Oct. 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Airbus reports share buyback transactions 30 Sept. to 4 Oct. 2024

07-Oct-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release, 7 October 2024

 

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 30 Sept. to 4 Oct. 2024

 

Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).


The transactions are part of a share buyback programme announced on 9 September 2024, for the purpose of supporting future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation plans.


The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted to the Airbus SE Board of Directors by shareholders at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 10 April 2024, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of issued share capital.

 

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code)
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 30.09.2024 NL0000235190 114,399  131.9604 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 01.10.2024 NL0000235190 151,387 130.3870   XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 02.10.2024 NL0000235190  232,404 128.0854 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 03.10.2024 NL0000235190 43,348 126.8527 XETA
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 03.10.2024 NL0000235190 299,482 126.7497 XPAR
Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 04.10.2024 NL0000235190 212,209 126.5761 XPAR
    TOTAL         1,053,229 128.1025  

 

The total number of shares purchased under the programme from 9 September 2024 up to 4 October 2024 amounts to 2,127,000 shares and the total consideration of those purchases amounts to € 275,886,936.29. 

 

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information#buyback.

Contacts for the media

Guillaume Steuer
Airbus
+33 6 73 82 11 68
guillaume.steuer@airbus.com		 Rod Stone
Airbus
+33 531 08 58 26
rod.stone@airbus.com
 

 



End of Inside Information

07-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Airbus SE
P.O. Box 32008
2303 DA Leiden
Netherlands
Phone: 00 800 00 02 2002
Fax: +49 (0)89 607 - 26481
Internet: www.airbusgroup.com
ISIN: NL0000235190
WKN: 938914
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2003569

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2003569  07-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

