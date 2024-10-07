|
07.10.2024
EQS-Adhoc: Airbus reports share buyback transactions 30 Sept. to 4 Oct. 2024
EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad-hoc release, 7 October 2024
Airbus reports share buyback transactions 30 Sept. to 4 Oct. 2024
Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).
Aggregate presentation (per day and market)
The total number of shares purchased under the programme from 9 September 2024 up to 4 October 2024 amounts to 2,127,000 shares and the total consideration of those purchases amounts to € 275,886,936.29.
Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:
https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information#buyback.
End of Inside Information
End of Inside Information
07-Oct-2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Airbus SE
|P.O. Box 32008
|2303 DA Leiden
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|00 800 00 02 2002
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 607 - 26481
|Internet:
|www.airbusgroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000235190
|WKN:
|938914
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2003569
End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2003569 07-Oct-2024 CET/CEST
