EQS-Adhoc: Airbus reports share buyback transactions 30 Sept. to 4 Oct. 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 30 Sept. to 4 Oct. 2024



07-Oct-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Ad-hoc release, 7 October 2024

Airbus reports share buyback transactions 30 Sept. to 4 Oct. 2024

Airbus SE (stock exchange symbol: AIR) reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).



The transactions are part of a share buyback programme announced on 9 September 2024, for the purpose of supporting future employee share ownership plan activities and equity-based compensation plans.



The programme is undertaken pursuant to the authority granted to the Airbus SE Board of Directors by shareholders at the Airbus Annual General Meeting held on 10 April 2024, to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of issued share capital.

Aggregate presentation (per day and market)

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR) Market (MIC code) Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 30.09.2024 NL0000235190 114,399 131.9604 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 01.10.2024 NL0000235190 151,387 130.3870 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 02.10.2024 NL0000235190 232,404 128.0854 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 03.10.2024 NL0000235190 43,348 126.8527 XETA Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 03.10.2024 NL0000235190 299,482 126.7497 XPAR Airbus SE MINO79WLOO247M1IL051 04.10.2024 NL0000235190 212,209 126.5761 XPAR TOTAL 1,053,229 128.1025

The total number of shares purchased under the programme from 9 September 2024 up to 4 October 2024 amounts to 2,127,000 shares and the total consideration of those purchases amounts to € 275,886,936.29.

Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:

https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-information#buyback.

