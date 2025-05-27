ams-OSRAM Aktie
WKN DE: A40QVT / ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4
|
27.05.2025 22:56:04
EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM has published the proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange
Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (27 May 2025) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS) has published the resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board for the Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2025, on the company's website.
ams OSRAM convokes its shareholders to its Annual General Meeting 2025 on 26 June 2025 in Premstaetten, Austria.
As Agenda Item no. 9, the group proposes a resolution on a 10% Authorized Capital 2025 with offset against subscription and exchange rights to new shares granted in respect of a convertible and/or exchangeable bond or warrants issued under previous conditional capitals. Consequently, if previous conditional capital is used, the maximum amount of Authorized Capital 2025 that the Management Board can issue without subscription and exchange rights is reduced accordingly.
Furthermore, the group proposes as Agenda Item no. 10 a resolution on the authorization of the Management Board for buying back own shares (‘share buyback’). This means withdrawal of the authorization granted by AGM 2023 (expiring in Dec 2025) and grant of the same share buyback authorization for 30 months from the date of the AGM 2025.
The relevant documents for the Annual General Meeting will be made available on the company website on 27 May 2025 at the latest.
About ams OSRAM:
The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in innovative light and sensor solutions.
With more than 110 years of industry experience, we combine engineering excellence and global manufacturing with a passion for cutting-edge innovation. Our commitment to pushing the boundaries of illumination, visualization, and sensing enable transformative advancements in the automotive, industrial, medical, and consumer industries.
“Sense the power of light” – our success is based on the deep understanding of the potential of light and our distinct portfolio of both emitter and sensor technologies. About 19,700 employees worldwide focus on pioneering innovations alongside the societal megatrends of digitalization, smart living and sustainability. This is reflected in over 13,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.4 billion revenues in 2024 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4).
Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com
ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
For further information
Investor Relations Media Relations
ams-OSRAM AG ams-OSRAM AG
Dr Juergen Rebel Bernd Hops
Senior Vice President Senior Vice President
Investor Relations Corporate Communications
T: +43 3136 500-0 T: +43 3136 500-0
investor@ams-osram.com press@ams-osram.com
End of Inside Information
27-May-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ams-OSRAM AG
|Tobelbader Straße 30
|8141 Premstaetten
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 3136 500-0
|E-mail:
|investor@ams-osram.com
|Internet:
|https://ams-osram.com/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3EPA4
|WKN:
|A118Z8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2146492
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2146492 27-May-2025 CET/CEST
