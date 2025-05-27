ams-OSRAM Aktie

ams-OSRAM für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40QVT / ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
27.05.2025 22:56:04

EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM has published the proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM has published the proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2025

27-May-2025 / 22:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

ams OSRAM has published the proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2025

 

Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (27 May 2025) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS) has published the resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board and the Management Board for the Annual General Meeting on 26 June 2025, on the company's website.

 

ams OSRAM convokes its shareholders to its Annual General Meeting 2025 on 26 June 2025 in Premstaetten, Austria. 

As Agenda Item no. 9, the group proposes a resolution on a 10% Authorized Capital 2025 with offset against subscription and exchange rights to new shares granted in respect of a convertible and/or exchangeable bond or warrants issued under previous conditional capitals. Consequently, if previous conditional capital is used, the maximum amount of Authorized Capital 2025 that the Management Board can issue without subscription and exchange rights is reduced accordingly.

Furthermore, the group proposes as Agenda Item no. 10 a resolution on the authorization of the Management Board for buying back own shares (‘share buyback’). This means withdrawal of the authorization granted by AGM 2023 (expiring in Dec 2025) and grant of the same share buyback authorization for 30 months from the date of the AGM 2025.

The relevant documents for the Annual General Meeting will be made available on the company website on 27 May 2025 at the latest.

 

 

 

 

About ams OSRAM:

The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in innovative light and sensor solutions.  

With more than 110 years of industry experience, we combine engineering excellence and global manufacturing with a passion for cutting-edge innovation. Our commitment to pushing the boundaries of illumination, visualization, and sensing enable transformative advancements in the automotive, industrial, medical, and consumer industries. 

“Sense the power of light” – our success is based on the deep understanding of the potential of light and our distinct portfolio of both emitter and sensor technologies. About 19,700 employees worldwide focus on pioneering innovations alongside the societal megatrends of digitalization, smart living and sustainability. This is reflected in over 13,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved EUR 3.4 billion revenues in 2024 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4). 

 

Find out more about us on https://ams-osram.com 

 

ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. 

 

Join ams OSRAM social media channels: >Twitter >LinkedIn >Facebook >YouTube 

 

 

 

For further information

 

Investor Relations   Media Relations      

ams-OSRAM AG     ams-OSRAM AG   

Dr Juergen Rebel    Bernd Hops   

Senior Vice President    Senior Vice President   

Investor Relations    Corporate Communications 

T: +43 3136 500-0                    T: +43 3136 500-0  

investor@ams-osram.com   press@ams-osram.com     

 

 

 



End of Inside Information

27-May-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: ams-OSRAM AG
Tobelbader Straße 30
8141 Premstaetten
Austria
Phone: +43 3136 500-0
E-mail: investor@ams-osram.com
Internet: https://ams-osram.com/
ISIN: AT0000A3EPA4
WKN: A118Z8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2146492

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2146492  27-May-2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ams-OSRAM AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ams-OSRAM AGmehr Analysen

08.05.25 ams-OSRAM Buy Deutsche Bank AG
02.05.25 ams-OSRAM Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
02.05.25 ams-OSRAM Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
01.05.25 ams-OSRAM Equal Weight Barclays Capital
01.05.25 ams-OSRAM Buy UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ams-OSRAM AG 8,47 5,09% ams-OSRAM AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21:07 Carl Icahns Favoriten: Diese Aktien wählte er im 1. Quartal 2025
21:03 So positionierte sich die Commerzbank bei US-Aktien im 1. Quartal 2025
26.05.25 1. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien befinden sich im Depot von George Soros
26.05.25 Aktien von Microsoft und Alphabet teilverkauft: Diese Veränderungen hat die UBS in ihrem US-Depot im ersten Quartal 2025 vorgenommen
25.05.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 21: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street-Handel endet freundlich -- ATX schließlich im Plus -- DAX nach Allzeithoch mit Rekordschluss - 24.300-Punkte-Marke gerissen -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag höher, während auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt Gewinne einfahren und sogar eine neue Bestmarke markieren konnte. Die Wall Street zeigte sich nach der Feiertagspause mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen