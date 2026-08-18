ASTA Energy Solutions Aktie

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WKN DE: A4214T / ISIN: AT100ASTA001

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18.08.2026 14:35:14

EQS-Adhoc: ASTA Energy Solutions AG raises guidance for adjusted EBITDA 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
ASTA Energy Solutions AG raises guidance for adjusted EBITDA 2026

18-Aug-2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Oed (Austria), 18August 2026 – Based on the preliminary business development in the first half of 2026 and its updated assessment for the second half of the year, ASTA Energy Solutions AG raises its guidance for the financial year 2026.

The Management Board now expects adjusted EBITDA in a range of EUR 60 to 64 million (previously: EUR 55 to 59 million). The upgrade is primarily driven by continued strong demand for power infrastructure components. The guidance for net sales and net value sales remains unchanged.

The half-year financial report 2026 will be published as scheduled on 27August 2026.

Contact:
Christoph Rainer
Head of Investor Relations
ASTA Energy Solutions AG
Phone: +43 664 8080 5500
Email: ir@astagroup.com


End of Inside Information

18-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ASTA Energy Solutions AG
Oed 1
2755 Oed
Austria
Phone: +43 2632 700
E-mail: office@astagroup.com
Internet: https://www.astagroup.com/de
ISIN: AT100ASTA001
WKN: A4214T
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
LEI Code: 529900H9GYEOPOXFNN04
EQS News ID: 2385006

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2385006  18-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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