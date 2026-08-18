EQS-Adhoc: ASTA Energy Solutions AG raises guidance for adjusted EBITDA 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: ASTA Energy Solutions AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

ASTA Energy Solutions AG raises guidance for adjusted EBITDA 2026



18-Aug-2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST

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Oed (Austria), 18August 2026 – Based on the preliminary business development in the first half of 2026 and its updated assessment for the second half of the year, ASTA Energy Solutions AG raises its guidance for the financial year 2026.



The Management Board now expects adjusted EBITDA in a range of EUR 60 to 64 million (previously: EUR 55 to 59 million). The upgrade is primarily driven by continued strong demand for power infrastructure components. The guidance for net sales and net value sales remains unchanged.



The half-year financial report 2026 will be published as scheduled on 27August 2026.



Contact:

Christoph Rainer

Head of Investor Relations

ASTA Energy Solutions AG

Phone: +43 664 8080 5500

Email: ir@astagroup.com



End of Inside Information

18-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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