EQS-Adhoc: Continental AG: Continental AG Sells ContiTech Group Sector

EQS-Ad-hoc: Continental AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Sale of Business Units

Continental AG: Continental AG Sells ContiTech Group Sector



04-Jul-2026 / 11:01 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hanover, July 4, 2026. Following approval by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, Continental AG today signed an agreement to sell its ContiTech group sector to Lone Star Funds. The agreed enterprise value amounts to 4.0 billion euros, plus potential performance-based components of up to 250 million euros in subsequent years.



The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, in particular clearance from the relevant antitrust authorities, as well as other standard closing conditions, and could be completed by the end of 2026.



With the planned sale of ContiTech, Continental is completing its strategic realignment and will focus on its core Tires business going forward.



Based on current plans, Continental expects the transaction to generate cash proceeds of approximately 3.1 billion euros upon closing. The final financial effects will depend on standard purchase-price-adjustment mechanisms and the timing of the transaction’s completion.



Continental intends to use the expected cash inflow to further reduce its financial debt following completion of the transaction and to distribute an estimated 2.5 billion euros to shareholders, either through a special dividend or through a combination of share buybacks and a special dividend.



With the half-year financial report, ContiTech will be reported as a discontinued operation. Continental is currently assessing the impact of the transaction on the outlook for the current fiscal year and will adjust it at a later date. However, the outlook for the Tires business area remains unaffected.



Contact:

Person making the notification: Max Westmeyer, Head of Investor Relations



End of Inside Information

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