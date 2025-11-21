EQS-Adhoc: IONOS Group SE decides to launch share buyback program

EQS-Ad-hoc: IONOS Group SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

IONOS Group SE decides to launch share buyback program



21-Nov-2025 / 17:47 CET/CEST

Karlsruhe / Berlin, 21 November 2025. The Management Board of IONOS Group SE today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to launch a share buyback program and to acquire up to 2,000,000 treasury shares (corresponding to approx. 1.4% of the share capital of EUR 140,000,000) via the stock exchange. The volume of the buyback program amounts to a total of up to EUR 60 million (excluding associated costs).

The buyback program is to begin in the next few days and be carried out until 30 April 2026 at the latest. The buyback will be used, among other things, to fulfil obligations from employee share option programs, but can in principle be used for all purposes specified in the authorization of the Annual General Meeting.

IONOS Group SE is hereby making use of the authorization issued by the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting on 26 January 2023, according to which treasury shares of up to 10% of the share capital existing at the time of the resolution or, if this value is lower, of the company's share capital existing at the time the authorization is exercised, may be repurchased until 31 August 2026.

Based on this authorization, 2,350,000 treasury shares (approx. 1.7% of the share capital of EUR 140,000,000) have been acquired to date and the company currently holds 1,153,361 treasury shares (0.82% of the share capital).

The share buyback will be based on the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, last amended on 4 December 2024, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. Further details will be published before the start of the share buyback program. IONOS Group SE reserves the right to discontinue the share buyback program at any time.



