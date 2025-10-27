Kapsch TrafficCom Aktie

Kapsch TrafficCom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: KAPSCH / ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
27.10.2025 14:56:34

EQS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Preliminary business figures for the first half of the year significantly short of expectations and revision of the outlook for the financial year 2025/26.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Preliminary business figures for the first half of the year significantly short of expectations and revision of the outlook for the financial year 2025/26.

27-Oct-2025 / 14:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vienna, October 27, 2025 Following an analysis of preliminary business figures as part of the preparation of the half-year financial report, the Management Board of Kapsch TrafficCom AG (ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9) announces that the half-year figures for revenues and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fall significantly short of expectations. It is necessary to adjust the outlook for the financial year 2025/26.

Accordingly, preliminary revenues of around EUR 200 million  and EBIT of around EUR 10 million are expected for the first half of the financial year 2025/26. EBIT includes a positive one-off effect of around EUR 23 million from the first quarter.

The primary factors contributing to these outcomes are the generally challenging market conditions: In this context, some large project tenders are being delayed. Furthermore, expected projects were not won.

The outlook for the financial year 2025/26 is therefore being revised. The Management Board of Kapsch TrafficCom AG now expects revenues in the order of around EUR 450 million (previously around EUR 510 million) and EBIT in the order of around EUR 25 million (previously around EUR 45 million).

Kontakt:
Marcus Handl
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Wien, Österreich
T +43 50 811 1120
marcus.handl@kapsch.net
Für weitere Informationen zu Kapsch TrafficCom: http://www.kapsch.net

 


End of Inside Information

27-Oct-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 50811 1122
Fax: +43 50811 99 1122
E-mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
WKN: A0MUZU
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2219134

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2219134  27-Oct-2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kapsch TrafficCom AGmehr Nachrichten