EQS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Preliminary business figures for the first half of the year significantly short of expectations and revision of the outlook for the financial year 2025/26.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Preliminary business figures for the first half of the year significantly short of expectations and revision of the outlook for the financial year 2025/26.



27-Oct-2025 / 14:56 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Vienna, October 27, 2025 – Following an analysis of preliminary business figures as part of the preparation of the half-year financial report, the Management Board of Kapsch TrafficCom AG (ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9) announces that the half-year figures for revenues and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fall significantly short of expectations. It is necessary to adjust the outlook for the financial year 2025/26.



Accordingly, preliminary revenues of around EUR 200 million and EBIT of around EUR 10 million are expected for the first half of the financial year 2025/26. EBIT includes a positive one-off effect of around EUR 23 million from the first quarter.



The primary factors contributing to these outcomes are the generally challenging market conditions: In this context, some large project tenders are being delayed. Furthermore, expected projects were not won.



The outlook for the financial year 2025/26 is therefore being revised. The Management Board of Kapsch TrafficCom AG now expects revenues in the order of around EUR 450 million (previously around EUR 510 million) and EBIT in the order of around EUR 25 million (previously around EUR 45 million).



Kontakt:

Marcus Handl

Investor Relations Officer

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2

1120 Wien, Österreich

T +43 50 811 1120

marcus.handl@kapsch.net

Für weitere Informationen zu Kapsch TrafficCom:



End of Inside Information

27-Oct-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com



View original content: EQS News