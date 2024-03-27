27.03.2024 08:25:29

EQS-Adhoc: MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited, with its 24.1% stake in STRABAG SE, reportedly transferred to Iliadis JSC

EQS-Ad-hoc: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Investment
27-March-2024 / 08:25 CET/CEST
  • Acquisition of MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited by Iliadis JSC completed according to major holdings notifications
  • Sanctions review required
  • Further acquisition by Raiffeisen Bank International AG as announced still open

STRABAG SE yesterday evening received major holdings notifications from Oleg Deripaska and Iliadis JSC indicating that MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited has been transferred to Iliadis JSC, thus completing the sale in Russia that had been announced in December 2023.

According to the notifications, MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited, with its 24.1% stake in STRABAG SE, is now controlled by Iliadis JSC, with Oleg Deripaska relinquishing his previous (indirect) control.

The company has no further information regarding the transaction that has now been completed as announced in the major holdings notifications. It is therefore currently not possible to carry out a sanctions review, so that the company continues to assume that the STRABAG shares held by MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited remain frozen in accordance with the EU Sanctions Regulation.

The company is currently unable to assess whether the notified completion of the transaction in Russia will have any impact on the intended acquisition of these STRABAG SE shares by Raiffeisen Bank International AG, of which the company was also notified in December 2023. In any case, the company has not received any notification from Raiffeisen Bank International AG regarding the execution of this transaction.


End of Inside Information

Language: English
Company: STRABAG SE
Donau-City-Straße 9
1220 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 1 22422 – 1089
Fax: +43 1 22422 - 1177
E-mail: investor.relations@strabag.com
Internet: www.strabag.com
ISIN: AT000000STR1, AT0000A36HH9, AT0000A36HJ5
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
