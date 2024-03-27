EQS-Adhoc: MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited, with its 24.1% stake in STRABAG SE, reportedly transferred to Iliadis JSC

EQS-Ad-hoc: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Investment

MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited, with its 24.1% stake in STRABAG SE, reportedly transferred to Iliadis JSC



27-March-2024 / 08:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited, with its 24.1% stake in STRABAG SE, reportedly transferred to Iliadis JSC Acquisition of MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited by Iliadis JSC completed according to major holdings notifications

Sanctions review required

Further acquisition by Raiffeisen Bank International AG as announced still open

STRABAG SE yesterday evening received major holdings notifications from Oleg Deripaska and Iliadis JSC indicating that MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited has been transferred to Iliadis JSC, thus completing the sale in Russia that had been announced in December 2023.



According to the notifications, MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited, with its 24.1% stake in STRABAG SE, is now controlled by Iliadis JSC, with Oleg Deripaska relinquishing his previous (indirect) control.



The company has no further information regarding the transaction that has now been completed as announced in the major holdings notifications. It is therefore currently not possible to carry out a sanctions review, so that the company continues to assume that the STRABAG shares held by MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited remain frozen in accordance with the EU Sanctions Regulation.



The company is currently unable to assess whether the notified completion of the transaction in Russia will have any impact on the intended acquisition of these STRABAG SE shares by Raiffeisen Bank International AG, of which the company was also notified in December 2023. In any case, the company has not received any notification from Raiffeisen Bank International AG regarding the execution of this transaction. STRABAG SE yesterday evening received major holdings notifications from Oleg Deripaska and Iliadis JSC indicating that MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited has been transferred to Iliadis JSC, thus completing the sale in Russia that had been announced in December 2023.According to the notifications, MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited, with its 24.1% stake in STRABAG SE, is now controlled by Iliadis JSC, with Oleg Deripaska relinquishing his previous (indirect) control.The company has no further information regarding the transaction that has now been completed as announced in the major holdings notifications. It is therefore currently not possible to carry out a sanctions review, so that the company continues to assume that the STRABAG shares held by MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited remain frozen in accordance with the EU Sanctions Regulation.The company is currently unable to assess whether the notified completion of the transaction in Russia will have any impact on the intended acquisition of these STRABAG SE shares by Raiffeisen Bank International AG, of which the company was also notified in December 2023. In any case, the company has not received any notification from Raiffeisen Bank International AG regarding the execution of this transaction.



End of Inside Information

27-March-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com



