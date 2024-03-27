|
EQS-Adhoc: MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited, with its 24.1% stake in STRABAG SE, reportedly transferred to Iliadis JSC
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: STRABAG SE / Key word(s): Investment
MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited, with its 24.1% stake in STRABAG SE, reportedly transferred to Iliadis JSC
STRABAG SE yesterday evening received major holdings notifications from Oleg Deripaska and Iliadis JSC indicating that MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited has been transferred to Iliadis JSC, thus completing the sale in Russia that had been announced in December 2023.
According to the notifications, MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited, with its 24.1% stake in STRABAG SE, is now controlled by Iliadis JSC, with Oleg Deripaska relinquishing his previous (indirect) control.
The company has no further information regarding the transaction that has now been completed as announced in the major holdings notifications. It is therefore currently not possible to carry out a sanctions review, so that the company continues to assume that the STRABAG shares held by MKAO Rasperia Trading Limited remain frozen in accordance with the EU Sanctions Regulation.
The company is currently unable to assess whether the notified completion of the transaction in Russia will have any impact on the intended acquisition of these STRABAG SE shares by Raiffeisen Bank International AG, of which the company was also notified in December 2023. In any case, the company has not received any notification from Raiffeisen Bank International AG regarding the execution of this transaction.
End of Inside Information
|
1868133 27-March-2024 CET/CEST
