PATRIZIA Aktie

WKN DE: PAT1AG / ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3

10.12.2025 16:27:54

EQS-Adhoc: PATRIZIA SE: PATRIZIA and investors agree on long-term extension of Dawonia's mandate and scheme for realisation of exit carry

EQS-Ad-hoc: PATRIZIA SE / Key word(s): Contract/Funds
PATRIZIA SE: PATRIZIA and investors agree on long-term extension of Dawonia's mandate and scheme for realisation of exit carry

10-Dec-2025 / 16:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PATRIZIA SE (“PATRIZIA”) has reached an agreement with the investors of its largest flagship fund, which is invested in Dawonia Real Estate GmbH & Co. KG (“Dawonia”) with a volume of around EUR 5 billion, on the terms of the contract for a long-term extension of the investment management mandate that has been in place since 2013. The mandate has been extended until the end of 2030 with the possibility of further extensions.  

As part of the mandate extension, PATRIZIA was granted the right to realise part of the exit carry entitlement and to receive corresponding payments of around EUR 49 million (gross) per annum from 2026 until 2029 and, subject to certain conditions, the possibility of a further payment of the same amount in 2031. This settlement of part of the exit carry entitlement will have a positive impact on PATRIZIA’s financial position over the next years. The remaining exit carry entitlement will be settled upon an actual exit of the Dawonia investment.
Contact:
Dr Janina Rochell
Director Investor Relations
Phone:+49 69 643505-1229
Mobile: +49 151 64085881
investor.relations@patrizia.ag


End of Inside Information

10-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 20
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-600
Fax: +49 (0)821 - 509 10-999
E-mail: investor.relations@patrizia.ag
Internet: www.patrizia.ag
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3
WKN: PAT1AG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2243456

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2243456  10-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

