EQS-Adhoc: PATRIZIA SE: PATRIZIA and investors agree on long-term extension of Dawonia's mandate and scheme for realisation of exit carry

PATRIZIA SE (“PATRIZIA”) has reached an agreement with the investors of its largest flagship fund, which is invested in Dawonia Real Estate GmbH & Co. KG (“Dawonia”) with a volume of around EUR 5 billion, on the terms of the contract for a long-term extension of the investment management mandate that has been in place since 2013. The mandate has been extended until the end of 2030 with the possibility of further extensions.



As part of the mandate extension, PATRIZIA was granted the right to realise part of the exit carry entitlement and to receive corresponding payments of around EUR 49 million (gross) per annum from 2026 until 2029 and, subject to certain conditions, the possibility of a further payment of the same amount in 2031. This settlement of part of the exit carry entitlement will have a positive impact on PATRIZIA’s financial position over the next years. The remaining exit carry entitlement will be settled upon an actual exit of the Dawonia investment.

