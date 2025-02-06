06.02.2025 21:13:33

EQS-Adhoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Update of non-cash effective, expected impairments of the carrying amounts of the investments in Porsche AG and Volkswagen AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Key word(s): Forecast
Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Update of non-cash effective, expected impairments of the carrying amounts of the investments in Porsche AG and Volkswagen AG

06-Feb-2025 / 21:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (Porsche AG), Stuttgart, announced today preliminary figures for the financial year 2024 and key figures for the financial year 2025.

Against this background, the Management Board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (Porsche SE) has updated its assumptions previously used in the preliminary valuation models (see ad-hoc announcement from Porsche SE dated December 13, 2024) regarding the future economic development of Porsche AG.

Based on preliminary assessments, Porsche SE now assumes the expected impairment of the carrying amount of the investment in Porsche AG in the expected range from minus 2.5 billion euros to minus 3.5 billion euros (previously: minus 1 billion euros to minus 2 billion euros) in the consolidated balance sheet of Porsche SE. As a result of the changes at Porsche AG, it is also anticipated that the expected impairment of the carrying amount of Porsche SE's investment in Volkswagen AG in the consolidated balance sheet of Porsche SE, while maintaining the previous range of minus 7 billion euros to minus 20 billion euros, will rather tend towards the lower end of the range of minus 20 billion euros.

A finalization of the impairment tests of Porsche SE can take place at the earliest upon the preparation of the annual and consolidated financial statements of Volkswagen AG and Porsche AG.

The expected impairment loss in the consolidated financial statements of Porsche SE in relation  to Porsche AG will also have an impact on the annual financial statements of Porsche SE under German commercial law, however to a lower extent.

The expected impairment losses at the level of Porsche SE or the Porsche SE Group will not have a cash effect. Net debt of Porsche SE Group as of December 31, 2024 is expected to amount to roughly 5.2 billion euros, thus remaining within the projected range.

The Management Board of Porsche SE continues to assume that a dividend will be distributed for the 2024 financial year.
Contact:
Karsten Hoeldtke
Head of Investor Relations
+49-711-911-11023
karsten.hoeldtke@porsche-se.com


End of Inside Information

06-Feb-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE
Porscheplatz 1
70435 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 911-11023
Fax: +49 (0)711 911-11819
E-mail: InvestorRelations@porsche-se.com
Internet: www.porsche-se.com
ISIN: DE000PAH0038, XS2615940215 , XS2643320018, XS2643320109, XS2802891833, XS2802892054
WKN: PAH003
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2082855

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2082855  06-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2082855&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Porsche Automobil Holding SE Vzmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Porsche Automobil Holding SE Vzmehr Analysen

03.02.25 Porsche Automobil vz. Market-Perform Bernstein Research
22.01.25 Porsche Automobil vz. Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
16.01.25 Porsche Automobil vz. Market-Perform Bernstein Research
14.01.25 Porsche Automobil vz. Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.12.24 Porsche Automobil vz. Market-Perform Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Porsche Automobil Holding SE Vz 37,12 0,32% Porsche Automobil Holding SE Vz

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.25 Januar 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.02.25 KW 5: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
02.02.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.02.25 KW 5: So performten die ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.25 Januar 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt letztlich kräftig zu -- DAX geht nach neuem Rekordhoch stärker aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich im Donnerstagshandel höher. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich ohne klaren Trend. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen