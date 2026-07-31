EQS-Adhoc: Schaeffler AG: Adjustment mid-term targets 2028

EQS-Ad-hoc: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Other

Schaeffler AG: Adjustment mid-term targets 2028



31-Jul-2026 / 11:12 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Herzogenaurach, July 31, 2026 – Based on the results of the annual strategic planning, Schaeffler AG (DE000SHA0100) is adjusting the mid-term targets for 2028, which had been released at the Capital Markets Day in September 2025.

Due to significantly reduced market expectations, especially for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, Schaeffler AG now expects fiscal year 2028 sales to range between EUR 24.00 bn and EUR 26.00 bn (previously: EUR 27.00 bn and EUR 29.00 bn).

The mid-term target for fiscal year 2028 to achieve an adjusted EBIT margin at group level of 6.0 percent to 8.0 percent as well as the target to achieve an adjusted free cash flow ranging between EUR 400 mn and EUR 600 mn are confirmed.

For the E-Mobility division, the sales target 2028 is lowered to EUR 6.25 bn to EUR 7.25 bn (previously: EUR 8.25 bn to EUR 9.00 bn) due to a market-related adjustment of the order backlog. At the same time, the adjusted EBIT margin is now anticipated to come in at -4.0 percent to 0.0 percent (previously: at least 0.0 percent). Thus, achieving break-even at the operating level remains the focus.

For the Bearings & Industrial Solutions (B&IS) division, Schaeffler AG now expects fiscal year 2028 sales of EUR 6.50 bn to EUR 7.00 bn (previously: EUR 6.75 bn to EUR 7.25 bn). Based on the progress made in the implementation of structural measures, the company continues to target an adjusted EBIT margin in the B&IS division of 9.0 percent to 11.0 percent.

The adjusted EBIT margins of the two divisions Powertrain & Chassis (PTC) and Vehicle Lifetime Solutions (VLS) are lifted by 0.5 percentage points each. In the updated forecast for 2028, PTC is anticipated to achieve an adjusted EBIT margin of 10.5 percent to 12.5 percent (previously: 10.0 percent to 12.0 percent) and VLS of 14.0 percent to 16.0 percent (previously: 13.5 percent to 15.5 percent).

On August 5, 2026, Schaeffler AG will release half-year 2026 results and provide further information on the adjustment of the mid-term targets.

Legal notices:

Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could cause actual results, financial position, development, or performance of Schaeffler AG to differ materially from the figures given here. Explanations and reconciliations of the financial metrics used can be found in the 2025 Schaeffler AG Annual Report (available at https://www.schaeffler.com/de/investor-relations/veranstaltungen-publikationen/ergebnisveroeffentlichungen/).

Contact:

Heiko Eber, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 9132 82 88125

Email: heiko.eber@schaeffler.com

Dr. Axel Lüdeke, Head of Group Communications & Public Affairs

Phone: +49 9132 82 8901

Email: presse@schaeffler.com