Schaeffler Aktie
WKN DE: SHA010 / ISIN: DE000SHA0100
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31.07.2026 11:12:44
EQS-Adhoc: Schaeffler AG: Adjustment mid-term targets 2028
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Other
Herzogenaurach, July 31, 2026 – Based on the results of the annual strategic planning, Schaeffler AG (DE000SHA0100) is adjusting the mid-term targets for 2028, which had been released at the Capital Markets Day in September 2025.
Due to significantly reduced market expectations, especially for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, Schaeffler AG now expects fiscal year 2028 sales to range between EUR 24.00 bn and EUR 26.00 bn (previously: EUR 27.00 bn and EUR 29.00 bn).
The mid-term target for fiscal year 2028 to achieve an adjusted EBIT margin at group level of 6.0 percent to 8.0 percent as well as the target to achieve an adjusted free cash flow ranging between EUR 400 mn and EUR 600 mn are confirmed.
For the E-Mobility division, the sales target 2028 is lowered to EUR 6.25 bn to EUR 7.25 bn (previously: EUR 8.25 bn to EUR 9.00 bn) due to a market-related adjustment of the order backlog. At the same time, the adjusted EBIT margin is now anticipated to come in at -4.0 percent to 0.0 percent (previously: at least 0.0 percent). Thus, achieving break-even at the operating level remains the focus.
For the Bearings & Industrial Solutions (B&IS) division, Schaeffler AG now expects fiscal year 2028 sales of EUR 6.50 bn to EUR 7.00 bn (previously: EUR 6.75 bn to EUR 7.25 bn). Based on the progress made in the implementation of structural measures, the company continues to target an adjusted EBIT margin in the B&IS division of 9.0 percent to 11.0 percent.
The adjusted EBIT margins of the two divisions Powertrain & Chassis (PTC) and Vehicle Lifetime Solutions (VLS) are lifted by 0.5 percentage points each. In the updated forecast for 2028, PTC is anticipated to achieve an adjusted EBIT margin of 10.5 percent to 12.5 percent (previously: 10.0 percent to 12.0 percent) and VLS of 14.0 percent to 16.0 percent (previously: 13.5 percent to 15.5 percent).
On August 5, 2026, Schaeffler AG will release half-year 2026 results and provide further information on the adjustment of the mid-term targets.
Legal notices:
Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could cause actual results, financial position, development, or performance of Schaeffler AG to differ materially from the figures given here. Explanations and reconciliations of the financial metrics used can be found in the 2025 Schaeffler AG Annual Report (available at https://www.schaeffler.com/de/investor-relations/veranstaltungen-publikationen/ergebnisveroeffentlichungen/).
Contact:
Heiko Eber, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 9132 82 88125
Email: heiko.eber@schaeffler.com
Dr. Axel Lüdeke, Head of Group Communications & Public Affairs
Phone: +49 9132 82 8901
Email: presse@schaeffler.com
End of Inside Information
31-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaeffler AG
|Industriestr. 1-3
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|09132 - 82 0
|E-mail:
|ir@schaeffler.com
|Internet:
|www.schaeffler.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SHA0100
|WKN:
|SHA010
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|549300Q7E782X7GC1P43
|EQS News ID:
|2375404
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2375404 31-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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