|
26.04.2024 13:25:34
EQS-Adhoc: Siltronic adjusts guidance for the financial year 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ad-hoc announcement / Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Siltronic AG
Siltronic adjusts guidance for the financial year 2024
Munich, Germany, April 26, 2024 - The Executive Board of Siltronic AG today resolved to adjust the forecast for the financial year 2024. With our customers' inventory levels remaining high and recovering at a slower pace than originally forecasted, we are facing a further delay of the market recovery. It is therefore expected that the impact of these elevated inventory levels will determine the remaining year 2024, although visibility remains limited.
As a result, we are affected by postponements of delivery volumes by our customers, particularly in the second half of 2024. Although the installation of the new 300 mm capacities is still on schedule and within the budget, some customer qualifications will take place later in 2024 due to the ongoing weak demand. These qualifications are relevant for the start of the depreciation of the new fab, which is expected to be postponed to Q4 2024.
Against this background, the Executive Board expects the following development for 2024:
Additional information:
ISIN: DE000WAF3001
Contact:
Verena Stütze
Important Information
This adhoc announcement contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siltronic that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Siltronic-management, of which many are beyond the control of Siltronic. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siltronic may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siltronic neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.
This document contains supplementary financial measures that are, or may be, alternative performance measures not specifically identified in the applicable financial reporting frameworks. For the purpose of assessing Siltronic's financial position and performance, these supplementary financial measures should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to the financial measures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with relevant accounting frameworks. Other companies that present or report alternative performance measures with a similar title may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2023 of Siltronic AG.
End of Inside Information
26-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siltronic AG
|Einsteinstr. 172
|81677 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 8564 3133
|Fax:
|+49 89 8564-3904
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@siltronic.com
|Internet:
|www.siltronic.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WAF3001
|WKN:
|WAF300
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1890761
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1890761 26-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Siltronic AGmehr Nachrichten
|
26.04.24
|TecDAX aktuell: So steht der TecDAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
26.04.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht am Nachmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
26.04.24
|Siltronic-Aktie verlustreich: Siltronic streicht Umsatzprognose zusammen (Dow Jones)
|
26.04.24
|ROUNDUP: Waferhersteller Siltronic senkt Prognose - Aktie fällt deutlich (dpa-AFX)
|
26.04.24
|Waferhersteller Siltronic senkt Prognose - Aktie fällt deutlich (dpa-AFX)
|
26.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Siltronic adjusts guidance for the financial year 2024 (EQS Group)
|
26.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Siltronic passt die Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2024 an (EQS Group)
|
26.04.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)