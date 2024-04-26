EQS-Adhoc: Siltronic adjusts guidance for the financial year 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Siltronic adjusts guidance for the financial year 2024



26-Apr-2024 / 13:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad-hoc announcement / Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR Siltronic AG

Einsteinstraße 172

81677 Munich

www.siltronic.com Siltronic adjusts guidance for the financial year 2024 Munich, Germany, April 26, 2024 - The Executive Board of Siltronic AG today resolved to adjust the forecast for the financial year 2024. With our customers' inventory levels remaining high and recovering at a slower pace than originally forecasted, we are facing a further delay of the market recovery. It is therefore expected that the impact of these elevated inventory levels will determine the remaining year 2024, although visibility remains limited. As a result, we are affected by postponements of delivery volumes by our customers, particularly in the second half of 2024. Although the installation of the new 300 mm capacities is still on schedule and within the budget, some customer qualifications will take place later in 2024 due to the ongoing weak demand. These qualifications are relevant for the start of the depreciation of the new fab, which is expected to be postponed to Q4 2024. Against this background, the Executive Board expects the following development for 2024: Depending on the further development of the demand weakness, sales are expected to be roughly 10 percent below the previous year due to lower volumes and both slightly negative FX (EUR/USD 1.10) and price effects (previously: in the region of the previous year).

EBITDA margin expected to be between 21 and 25 percent (previously: in the region of the previous year and additionally burdened by up to 3 percentage points due to ramp costs of the new fab).

Depreciation and amortization expected to be below EUR 300 million

(previously: almost double y-o-y).

(previously: almost double y-o-y). The result is a significant decline in EBIT.

Capital expenditure including intangible assets is expected to be slightly below

EUR 550 million (previously: below EUR 600 million).

EUR 550 million (previously: below EUR 600 million). Net cash flow will significantly improve compared to the previous year but will still be significantly negative. Additional information: ISIN: DE000WAF3001

WKN: WAF300

Deutsche Börse: WAF

Trading: Amtlicher Markt (Prime Standard), Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse Contact: Verena Stütze

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Tel.: +49 (0)89 8564 3133

E-Mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com Important Information This adhoc announcement contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siltronic that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Siltronic-management, of which many are beyond the control of Siltronic. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siltronic may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siltronic neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document contains supplementary financial measures that are, or may be, alternative performance measures not specifically identified in the applicable financial reporting frameworks. For the purpose of assessing Siltronic's financial position and performance, these supplementary financial measures should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to the financial measures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with relevant accounting frameworks. Other companies that present or report alternative performance measures with a similar title may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2023 of Siltronic AG.



End of Inside Information

26-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

