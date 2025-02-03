|
03.02.2025 19:17:54
EQS-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Siltronic announces proposed dividend of EUR 0.20 for the financial year 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Ad-hoc announcement / Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Siltronic AG
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 Munich
Siltronic announces proposed dividend of EUR 0.20 for the
Munich, Germany, February 3, 2025 – The Executive Board of Siltronic AG today decided to suspend the dividend policy for the 2024 financial year. It plans to propose a reduced dividend of EUR 0.20 for the financial year 2024 to the Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2025. Based on 30 million issued shares, this proposal will result in a total payout of EUR 6 million.
The reduction in the dividend is a consequence of the ongoing weak demand and primarily serves to support organic growth.
The preliminary figures for the financial year 2024 will be published tomorrow, Tuesday, February 4, 2025, and the complete and audited annual report for 2024 will be released on March 6, 2025.
Additional information:
ISIN: DE000WAF3001
WKN: WAF300
Deutsche Börse: WAF
Trading: Amtlicher Markt (Prime Standard),
Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse
Contact:
Verena Stütze
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
Tel.: +49 (0)89 8564 3133
Email: investor.relations@siltronic.com
Important Information
This adhoc announcement contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siltronic that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Siltronic-management, of which many are beyond the control of Siltronic. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siltronic may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siltronic neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.
This document contains supplementary financial measures that are, or may be, alternative performance measures not specifically identified in the applicable financial reporting frameworks. For the purpose of assessing Siltronic's financial position and performance, these supplementary financial measures should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to the financial measures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with relevant accounting frameworks. Other companies that present or report alternative performance measures with a similar title may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2023 of Siltronic AG.
End of Inside Information
03-Feb-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siltronic AG
|Einsteinstr. 172
|81677 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 8564 3133
|Fax:
|+49 89 8564-3904
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@siltronic.com
|Internet:
|www.siltronic.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WAF3001
|WKN:
|WAF300
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2080205
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2080205 03-Feb-2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Siltronic AGmehr Nachrichten
|
19:17
|EQS-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Siltronic announces proposed dividend of EUR 0.20 for the financial year 2024 (EQS Group)
|
19:17
|EQS-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Siltronic gibt einen Dividendenvorschlag von EUR 0,20 für das Geschäftsjahr 2024 bekannt (EQS Group)
|
29.01.25
|Handel in Frankfurt: Zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Gewinne im TecDAX (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.25
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: MDAX zeigt sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.25
|Handel in Frankfurt: So steht der TecDAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.25
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: Das macht der MDAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.25
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: MDAX zeigt sich zum Handelsende fester (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.25
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: Zum Handelsende Gewinne im TecDAX (finanzen.at)