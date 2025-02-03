EQS-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Siltronic announces proposed dividend of EUR 0.20 for the financial year 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Dividend

Siltronic AG: Siltronic announces proposed dividend of EUR 0.20 for the financial year 2024



Ad-hoc announcement / Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Siltronic AG

Einsteinstraße 172

81677 Munich

www.siltronic.com

Siltronic announces proposed dividend of EUR 0.20 for the

financial year 2024

Munich, Germany, February 3, 2025 – The Executive Board of Siltronic AG today decided to suspend the dividend policy for the 2024 financial year. It plans to propose a reduced dividend of EUR 0.20 for the financial year 2024 to the Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2025. Based on 30 million issued shares, this proposal will result in a total payout of EUR 6 million.

The reduction in the dividend is a consequence of the ongoing weak demand and primarily serves to support organic growth.

The preliminary figures for the financial year 2024 will be published tomorrow, Tuesday, February 4, 2025, and the complete and audited annual report for 2024 will be released on March 6, 2025.

Additional information:

ISIN: DE000WAF3001

WKN: WAF300

Deutsche Börse: WAF

Trading: Amtlicher Markt (Prime Standard),

Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse

Contact:

Verena Stütze

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Tel.: +49 (0)89 8564 3133

Email: investor.relations@siltronic.com

Important Information

This adhoc announcement contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siltronic that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Siltronic-management, of which many are beyond the control of Siltronic. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siltronic may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siltronic neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

This document contains supplementary financial measures that are, or may be, alternative performance measures not specifically identified in the applicable financial reporting frameworks. For the purpose of assessing Siltronic's financial position and performance, these supplementary financial measures should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to the financial measures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with relevant accounting frameworks. Other companies that present or report alternative performance measures with a similar title may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2023 of Siltronic AG.