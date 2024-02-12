|
12.02.2024 17:54:02
EQS-Adhoc: Siltronic announces guidance for the financial year 2024 and a dividend proposal of EUR 1.20 for the financial year 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Dividend
Ad-hoc announcement / Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Siltronic AG
Siltronic announces guidance for the financial year 2024 and a dividend proposal of EUR 1.20 for the financial year 2023
Munich, Germany, February 12, 2024 - The Executive Board of Siltronic AG today resolved upon the forecast for the financial year 2024. Due to the continuing weakness in demand, primarily as a result of elevated customer inventories and the associated further postponements of delivery volumes, the Executive Board expects the following development for the entire year 2024:
Due to the expected development of the financial year 2024, the Executive Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting to reduce the dividend for the past financial year to EUR 1.20.
Other than that, a general change to the dividend policy is not planned.
The complete and audited annual report for 2023 will be published on March 12, 2024.
Additional information:
Contact:
Important Information
This adhoc announcement contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siltronic that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Siltronic-management, of which many are beyond the control of Siltronic. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siltronic may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siltronic neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.
This document contains supplementary financial measures that are, or may be, alternative performance measures not specifically identified in the applicable financial reporting frameworks. For the purpose of assessing Siltronic's financial position and performance, these supplementary financial measures should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to the financial measures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with relevant accounting frameworks. Other companies that present or report alternative performance measures with a similar title may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2022 of Siltronic AG.
End of Inside Information
12-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siltronic AG
|Einsteinstr. 172
|81677 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 8564 3133
|Fax:
|+49 89 8564-3904
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@siltronic.com
|Internet:
|www.siltronic.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WAF3001
|WKN:
|WAF300
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1835523
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1835523 12-Feb-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Siltronic AGmehr Nachrichten
|
14.02.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Siltronic auf 74 Euro - 'Sell' (dpa-AFX)
|
13.02.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: TecDAX beendet die Sitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX zum Ende des Dienstagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Siltronic-Aktie tiefrot: Siltronic erwartet für das Geschäftsjahr 2024 einen deutlichen EBIT-Rückgang (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: TecDAX sackt ab (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX fällt am Dienstagnachmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: TecDAX mittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.24
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: MDAX verbucht Abschläge (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Siltronic AGmehr Analysen
|14.02.24
|Siltronic Sell
|UBS AG
|13.02.24
|Siltronic Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.02.24
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.02.24
|Siltronic Sell
|UBS AG
|02.02.24
|Siltronic Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.02.24
|Siltronic Sell
|UBS AG
|13.02.24
|Siltronic Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.02.24
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.02.24
|Siltronic Sell
|UBS AG
|02.02.24
|Siltronic Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.02.24
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.24
|Siltronic Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.02.24
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.01.24
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.01.24
|Siltronic Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.02.24
|Siltronic Sell
|UBS AG
|13.02.24
|Siltronic Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|12.02.24
|Siltronic Sell
|UBS AG
|01.02.24
|Siltronic Sell
|UBS AG
|24.01.24
|Siltronic Sell
|UBS AG
|10.01.24
|Siltronic Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.11.23
|Siltronic Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.23
|Siltronic Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.10.23
|Siltronic Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.10.23
|Siltronic Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Siltronic AG
|90,45
|4,03%