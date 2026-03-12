EQS-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Zalando Launches Share Buy-back Programme

EQS-Ad-hoc: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks

Zalando SE: Zalando Launches Share Buy-back Programme



12-March-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

Berlin, 12 March 2026 // Given the strong business momentum, the company’s robust fundamentals, its healthy balance sheet and strong cash flow generation, as well as management’s confidence in the future development, today the management board of Zalando SE decided to initiate a new share buy-back programme with the approval of the supervisory board of Zalando SE. The company will repurchase up to 20 million own shares with a total purchase price (excluding incidental transaction charges) of up to 300 million euros from today, 12 March 2026, until 14 July 2026 at the latest. The share buy-back programme is conducted for the purpose of reducing the company’s share capital by cancelling the repurchased shares.

The share buy-back programme will be carried out pursuant to the authorization of the company’s annual general meeting on 27 May 2025, provided that, to the extent the company’s annual general meeting on 12 May 2026 resolves on a new authorization that replaces the current authorization, the share buy-back programme will subsequently proceed under that new authorization.

The buy-back shall be executed through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems in line with the safe harbour requirements of buy-back programmes set forth by Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (Delegated Regulation).

The share repurchases will be carried out by an independent bank which will make its trading decisions regarding the exact timing of the purchases of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the company. The bank is obliged to comply with the trading conditions of Art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation.

Information on the transactions relating to the buy-back programme will be published according to Art. 2 of the Delegated Regulation and will be made available on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.



Person making the notification: Dr Martin Bredol, Senior Lead Corporate Law

