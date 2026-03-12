Zalando Aktie
WKN DE: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111
|
12.03.2026 07:00:04
EQS-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Zalando Launches Share Buy-back Programme
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Berlin, 12 March 2026 // Given the strong business momentum, the company’s robust fundamentals, its healthy balance sheet and strong cash flow generation, as well as management’s confidence in the future development, today the management board of Zalando SE decided to initiate a new share buy-back programme with the approval of the supervisory board of Zalando SE. The company will repurchase up to 20 million own shares with a total purchase price (excluding incidental transaction charges) of up to 300 million euros from today, 12 March 2026, until 14 July 2026 at the latest. The share buy-back programme is conducted for the purpose of reducing the company’s share capital by cancelling the repurchased shares.
The share buy-back programme will be carried out pursuant to the authorization of the company’s annual general meeting on 27 May 2025, provided that, to the extent the company’s annual general meeting on 12 May 2026 resolves on a new authorization that replaces the current authorization, the share buy-back programme will subsequently proceed under that new authorization.
The buy-back shall be executed through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems in line with the safe harbour requirements of buy-back programmes set forth by Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (Delegated Regulation).
The share repurchases will be carried out by an independent bank which will make its trading decisions regarding the exact timing of the purchases of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the company. The bank is obliged to comply with the trading conditions of Art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation.
Information on the transactions relating to the buy-back programme will be published according to Art. 2 of the Delegated Regulation and will be made available on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.
Person making the notification: Dr Martin Bredol, Senior Lead Corporate Law
INVESTOR/ANALYST INQUIRIES
MEDIA INQUIRIES
Sarah Syed
End of Inside Information
12-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@zalando.de
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|ISIN:
|DE000ZAL1111
|WKN:
|ZAL111
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2289940
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2289940 12-March-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Zalando
|
12.03.26
|Börse Frankfurt: LUS-DAX legt zum Handelsende den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|Börse Frankfurt: DAX verbucht zum Handelsende Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|LUS-DAX aktuell: LUS-DAX mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|DAX aktuell: DAX mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Zalando peilt weiteres Wachstum an - Aktienrückkauf - Kurssprung (dpa-AFX)
|
12.03.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Zalando auf 'Buy' - Ziel 44 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
12.03.26
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: DAX mittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|LUS-DAX-Handel aktuell: So bewegt sich der LUS-DAX mittags (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Zalando
|12.03.26
|Zalando Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.26
|Zalando Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.03.26
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.03.26
|Zalando Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.02.26
|Zalando Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.03.26
|Zalando Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.26
|Zalando Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.03.26
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.03.26
|Zalando Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.02.26
|Zalando Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.03.26
|Zalando Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.26
|Zalando Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.03.26
|Zalando Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.02.26
|Zalando Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.02.26
|Zalando Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.01.26
|Zalando Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.01.26
|Zalando Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.12.25
|Zalando Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.06.25
|Zalando Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.02.25
|Zalando Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.03.26
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.26
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.01.26
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.25
|Zalando Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.11.25
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zalando
|22,32
|9,57%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Verluste an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex verabschiedeten sich am Donnerstag mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich auf rotem Terrain. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten.