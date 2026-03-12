Zalando Aktie

Zalando für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.03.2026 07:00:04

EQS-Adhoc: Zalando SE: Zalando Launches Share Buy-back Programme

EQS-Ad-hoc: Zalando SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Zalando SE: Zalando Launches Share Buy-back Programme

12-March-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 12 March 2026 // Given the strong business momentum, the company’s robust fundamentals, its healthy balance sheet and strong cash flow generation, as well as management’s confidence in the future development, today the management board of Zalando SE decided to initiate a new share buy-back programme with the approval of the supervisory board of Zalando SE. The company will repurchase up to 20 million own shares with a total purchase price (excluding incidental transaction charges) of up to 300 million euros from today, 12 March 2026, until 14 July 2026 at the latest. The share buy-back programme is conducted for the purpose of reducing the company’s share capital by cancelling the repurchased shares. 

The share buy-back programme will be carried out pursuant to the authorization of the company’s annual general meeting on 27 May 2025, provided that, to the extent the company’s annual general meeting on 12 May 2026 resolves on a new authorization that replaces the current authorization, the share buy-back programme will subsequently proceed under that new authorization.

The buy-back shall be executed through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems in line with the safe harbour requirements of buy-back programmes set forth by Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (Delegated Regulation).

The share repurchases will be carried out by an independent bank which will make its trading decisions regarding the exact timing of the purchases of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the company. The bank is obliged to comply with the trading conditions of Art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation.

Information on the transactions relating to the buy-back programme will be published according to Art. 2 of the Delegated Regulation and will be made available on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.
 

Person making the notification: Dr Martin Bredol, Senior Lead Corporate Law

 

INVESTOR/ANALYST INQUIRIES

Patrick Kofler
Investor Relations
investor.relations@zalando.de
+49 (0) 30 20968 1584

 

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Sarah Syed
Head of Business & Financial Communications
presse@zalando.de
+49 (0) 176 317 65056

 



End of Inside Information

12-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: investor.relations@zalando.de
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de
ISIN: DE000ZAL1111
WKN: ZAL111
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2289940

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2289940  12-March-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Zalando

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Zalando

mehr Analysen
12.03.26 Zalando Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.03.26 Zalando Overweight Barclays Capital
12.03.26 Zalando Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.03.26 Zalando Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.02.26 Zalando Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Zalando 22,32 9,57% Zalando

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.03.26 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Verluste an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex verabschiedeten sich am Donnerstag mit Abschlägen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich auf rotem Terrain. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen