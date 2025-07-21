Deutsche Börse Aktie
WKN: 581005 / ISIN: DE0005810055
21.07.2025 11:34:13
EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG
/ Acquisition of own shares
Frankfurt am Main, 21 July 2025
In the period from 14 July 2025 to, and including, 18 July 2025, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 59,070 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 24 February 2025 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)
14/07/2025 10,756 265.1844
15/07/2025 12,710 265.2738
16/07/2025 11,800 266.0612
17/07/2025 11,794 264.3661
18/07/2025 12,010 264.6234
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 26 February 2025 through, and including, 18 July 2025 amounts to 870,322 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.
Deutsche Börse AG will also regularly report on the progress of the share buy-back on its website (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
21.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
