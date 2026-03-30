EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

BASF SE: Release of a capital market information



30.03.2026 / 13:44 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 21st Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – March 30, 2026 – In the period from March 23, 2026, until and including March 27, 2026, a number of 416,263 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on November 3, 2025, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on November 3, 2025.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 03/23/2026 258,365 45.1865 XETA 03/23/2026 26,166 45.1863 TQEX 03/23/2026 105,415 45.1784 CEUX 03/23/2026 26,317 45.1917 AQEU 03/24/2026 0 - XETA 03/24/2026 0 - TQEX 03/24/2026 0 - CEUX 03/24/2026 0 - AQEU 03/25/2026 0 - XETA 03/25/2026 0 - TQEX 03/25/2026 0 - CEUX 03/25/2026 0 - AQEU 03/26/2026 0 - XETA 03/26/2026 0 - TQEX 03/26/2026 0 - CEUX 03/26/2026 0 - AQEU 03/27/2026 0 - XETA 03/27/2026 0 - TQEX 03/27/2026 0 - CEUX 03/27/2026 0 - AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from November 3, 2025, until and including March 27, 2026, amounts to a number of 18,912,222 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com