BASF Aktie
WKN DE: BASF11 / ISIN: DE000BASF111
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02.11.2026 14:01:21
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE
/ Share buyback
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 13th Interim Report
Ludwigshafen – November 2, 2026 – In the period from October 26, 2026, until and including October 30, 2026, a number of 355,128 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on August 3, 2026, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on August 3, 2026.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from August 3, 2026, until and including October 30, 2026, amounts to a number of 7,595,230 shares.
The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.
Contact
02.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BASF SE
|Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
|67056 Ludwigshafen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.basf.com
|LEI Code:
|529900PM64WH8AF1E917
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2426640 02.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu BASF
|
14:01
|EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
14:01
|EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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30.10.26
|ROUNDUP 3: Evonik stellt sich gegen Übernahme durch BASF - Tür aber offen (dpa-AFX)
|
30.10.26
|BASF-Aktie höher: Evonik lehnt höheres BASF-Angebot ab (finanzen.at)
|
30.10.26
|ROUNDUP 2: Evonik stellt sich gegen Übernahme durch BASF - Tür aber offen (dpa-AFX)
|
30.10.26
|ROUNDUP: Evonik stellt sich gegen Übernahme durch BASF - Tür aber offen (dpa-AFX)
|
30.10.26
|Evonik stellt sich gegen Übernahme durch BASF - Aktie unter Druck (dpa-AFX)
|
30.10.26
|'FT': Evonik wird erhöhte Offerte von BASF ablehnen (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu BASF
|29.10.26
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|BASF Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.10.26
|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.10.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.10.26
|BASF Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.10.26
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|BASF Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.10.26
|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.10.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.10.26
|BASF Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.10.26
|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|28.10.26
|BASF Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|28.10.26
|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.10.26
|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.10.26
|BASF Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.10.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.10.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.09.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.09.26
|BASF Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.10.26
|BASF Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|BASF Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.10.26
|BASF Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.26
|BASF Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.07.26
|BASF Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BASF
|53,68
|1,09%
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