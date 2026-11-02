EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BASF SE / Share buyback

BASF SE: Release of a capital market information



02.11.2026 / 14:01 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 13th Interim Report

Ludwigshafen – November 2, 2026 – In the period from October 26, 2026, until and including October 30, 2026, a number of 355,128 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of BASF SE; on August 3, 2026, BASF SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on August 3, 2026.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Exchange venue 10/26/2026 36,216 51.8815 XETA 10/26/2026 5,734 51.8120 TQEX 10/26/2026 20,182 51.8487 CEUX 10/26/2026 5,367 51.8382 AQEU 10/27/2026 84,327 51.9604 XETA 10/27/2026 14,895 51.9410 TQEX 10/27/2026 41,156 51.9231 CEUX 10/27/2026 10,606 51.8941 AQEU 10/28/2026 79,118 51.9421 XETA 10/28/2026 10,513 51.8923 TQEX 10/28/2026 33,247 51.9299 CEUX 10/28/2026 12,309 52.2061 AQEU 10/29/2026 1,081 52.4243 XETA 10/29/2026 91 52.4300 TQEX 10/29/2026 286 52.4300 CEUX 10/29/2026 0 - AQEU 10/30/2026 0 - XETA 10/30/2026 0 - TQEX 10/30/2026 0 - CEUX 10/30/2026 0 - AQEU

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of BASF SE at www.basf.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from August 3, 2026, until and including October 30, 2026, amounts to a number of 7,595,230 shares.

The purchase of the shares of BASF SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by BASF SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as other trading facilities.

Contact

Dr. Stefanie Wettberg

BASF Investor Relations

+49 621-60-48002

stefanie.wettberg@basf.com