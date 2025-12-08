Handeln Sie CFDs auf die beliebtesten Aktien, Kryptos, Indizes und mehr in Österreich! (79% der CFD-Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld.) -w-

Fresenius Medical Care Aktie

Fresenius Medical Care für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 578580 / ISIN: DE0005785802

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
08.12.2025 15:53:33

EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

08.12.2025 / 15:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from December 1, 2025 to December 5, 2025 (each inclusive), 1,354,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on August 11, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume
(in EUR)		 Trading venue
1 December 2025 20,000 40.9293 818,585.51 CEUX
1 December 2025 180,000 41.0079 7,381,427.48 XETA
2 December 2025 80,000 40.7495 3,259,961.48 CEUX
2 December 2025 170,000 40.7419 6,926,118.36 XETA
3 December 2025 11,000 40.4573 445,030.18 AQEU
3 December 2025 110,000 40.4601 4,450,611.43 CEUX
3 December 2025 9,000 40.4556 364,100.82 TQEX
3 December 2025 170,000 40.4631 6,878,731.09 XETA
4 December 2025 17,306 40.2356 696,317.97 AQEU
4 December 2025 100,000 40.3800 4,037,995.08 CEUX
4 December 2025 8,049 40.2290 323,803.46 TQEX
4 December 2025 174,645 40.4193 7,059,036.12 XETA
5 December 2025 20,000 40.2031 804,061.11 AQEU
5 December 2025 100,000 40.3566 4,035,664.65 CEUX
5 December 2025 10,000 40.2085 402,084.50 TQEX
5 December 2025 174,000 40.3327 7,017,888.10 XETA

A total of 9,871,015 shares have been acquired within the framework of this share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.


08.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2241958  08.12.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St.mehr Nachrichten