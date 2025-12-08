EQS-CMS: Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Fresenius Medical Care AG : Release of a capital market information



08.12.2025 / 15:53 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fresenius Medical Care AG: Share buyback

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback – Interim Report

In the period from December 1, 2025 to December 5, 2025 (each inclusive), 1,354,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Fresenius Medical Care AG, the start of which was disclosed on August 11, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Acquired shares (number) Weighted average price (in EUR) Transaction volume

(in EUR) Trading venue 1 December 2025 20,000 40.9293 818,585.51 CEUX 1 December 2025 180,000 41.0079 7,381,427.48 XETA 2 December 2025 80,000 40.7495 3,259,961.48 CEUX 2 December 2025 170,000 40.7419 6,926,118.36 XETA 3 December 2025 11,000 40.4573 445,030.18 AQEU 3 December 2025 110,000 40.4601 4,450,611.43 CEUX 3 December 2025 9,000 40.4556 364,100.82 TQEX 3 December 2025 170,000 40.4631 6,878,731.09 XETA 4 December 2025 17,306 40.2356 696,317.97 AQEU 4 December 2025 100,000 40.3800 4,037,995.08 CEUX 4 December 2025 8,049 40.2290 323,803.46 TQEX 4 December 2025 174,645 40.4193 7,059,036.12 XETA 5 December 2025 20,000 40.2031 804,061.11 AQEU 5 December 2025 100,000 40.3566 4,035,664.65 CEUX 5 December 2025 10,000 40.2085 402,084.50 TQEX 5 December 2025 174,000 40.3327 7,017,888.10 XETA

A total of 9,871,015 shares have been acquired within the framework of this share buyback.

The purchase of the shares is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care AG.

Fresenius Medical Care AG will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback, including by posting its required disclosures at https://freseniusmedicalcare.com/en/investors/shares/share-buyback/.