EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

IONOS Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 3rd Interim Announcement

IONOS Group SE



03.06.2024 / 11:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from 27 May 2024 up to and including 31 May 2024, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 92,029 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 16 May 2024 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 17 May 2024.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR

(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice) 27.05.2024 19,200 25.5684 28.05.2024 19,820 25.1590 29.05.2024 20,200 24.4673 30.05.2024 15,616 25.1681 31.05.2024 17,193 24.9517

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 17 May 2024 is 173,925 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html .

The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Montabaur, 03 June 2024

IONOS Group SE

The Management Board