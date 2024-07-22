EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

22.07.2024 10:07:35

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 10th Interim Announcement
22.07.2024
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 15 July 2024 up to and including 19 July 2024, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 116,223 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 16 May 2024 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 17 May 2024.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR (excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice)
15.07.2024 24,200 26.2775
16.07.2024 26,900 27.0572
17.07.2024 26,900 25.9749
18.07.2024 26,250 25.8933
19.07.2024 11,973 25.4290

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 17 May 2024 is 773,408 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html .

The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

 

Montabaur, 22 July 2024

IONOS Group SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: IONOS Group SE
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany

 
