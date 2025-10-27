Siemens Aktie

Siemens für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 723610 / ISIN: DE0007236101

27.10.2025 10:13:53

EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 89th Interim Reporting
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

27.10.2025 / 10:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 89th Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 20 October 2025 until and including 26 October 2025 a number of 159,313 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 12 February 2024, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 12 February 2024.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in Xetra trading
20/10/2025 29,850 241.86823
21/10/2025 29,857 241.15251
22/10/2025 36,407 241.64252
23/10/2025 33,452 239.57895
24/10/2025 29,747 242.04795

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback2024-29).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 12 February 2024 until and including 26 October 2025 amounts to 17,688,399 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 27 October 2025

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


27.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2218986  27.10.2025 CET/CEST

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Siemens AG 247,40 0,69% Siemens AG

