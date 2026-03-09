EQS-DD: Andritz AG: Frédéric Sauze, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.03.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Frédéric Last name(s): Sauze

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Andritz AG

b) LEI

549300VZKC61IR5U8G96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description: Exercise of stock options in the framework of the stock option program 2022

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 71.00 EUR 3,450.00 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 71.0000 EUR 3,450.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

05/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

09.03.2026 CET/CEST

