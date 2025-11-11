Daimler Truck Aktie

11.11.2025 10:44:11

EQS-DD: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Karin Radström, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.11.2025 / 10:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Karin
Last name(s): Radström

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Daimler Truck Holding AG

b) LEI
529900PW78JIYOUBSR24 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000DTR0CK8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
35.9373 EUR 199,236.2900 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
35.9373 EUR 199,236.2900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt am Main
MIC: XETR


11.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




101728  11.11.2025 CET/CEST





