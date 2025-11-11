Daimler Truck Aktie
WKN DE: DTR0CK / ISIN: DE000DTR0CK8
|
11.11.2025 10:44:11
EQS-DD: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Karin Radström, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
11.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Daimler Truck Holding AG
|Fasanenweg 10
|70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.daimlertruck.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
101728 11.11.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Daimler Truckmehr Nachrichten
|
12:26
|Verluste in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX fällt mittags zurück (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: DAX am Mittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
10:44
|EQS-DD: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Karin Radström, buy (EQS Group)
|
10:44
|EQS-DD: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Karin Radström, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
09:29
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: LUS-DAX zeigt sich zum Handelsstart schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Freundlicher Handel: DAX beginnt Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Montagshandel in Frankfurt: DAX nachmittags freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)