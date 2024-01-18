|
18.01.2024 18:48:46
EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Werner Lanthaler, Exercise against Cash Settlement (Share Performance Plan)
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
18.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
88969 18.01.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu EVOTEC SEmehr Nachrichten
|
19.01.24
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: So steht der TecDAX nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.24
|MDAX aktuell: MDAX verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: So entwickelt sich der TecDAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.24
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: Das macht der MDAX aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
18.01.24
|EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Werner Lanthaler, Erwerb von Aktien durch Ausübung von Aktienoptionen (Share Performance Plan) (EQS Group)
|
18.01.24
|EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Werner Lanthaler, Purchase of shares by exercising stock options (Share Performance Plan) (EQS Group)
|
18.01.24
|EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Werner Lanthaler, Purchase of shares by exercising stock options (Share Performance Plan) (EQS Group)
|
18.01.24
|EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Werner Lanthaler, Erwerb von Aktien durch Ausübung von Aktienoptionen (Share Performance Plan) (EQS Group)