EQS-DD: Evotec SE: Dr. Werner Lanthaler, Purchase of shares by exercising stock options (Share Performance Plan)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.01.2024 / 19:06 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Werner
Last name(s): Lanthaler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Evotec SE

b) LEI
529900F9KI6OYITO9B12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005664809

b) Nature of the transaction




Purchase of shares by exercising stock options (Share Performance Plan)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
14.76 EUR 131792.04 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
14.76 EUR 131792.04 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com



 
