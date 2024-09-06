06.09.2024 09:56:35

EQS-DD: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Andreas Kreimeyer, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.09.2024 / 09:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Kreimeyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
K+S Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900YURAYD4IJX2J91 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: XS2844398482

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
101344.00 EUR 101344.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
101344.0000 EUR 101344.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Boerse Stuttgart STUB
MIC: XSTU


06.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




94089  06.09.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1983377&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu K+S AGmehr Nachrichten