EQS-DD: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Andreas Kreimeyer, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.09.2024 / 09:56 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Andreas Last name(s): Kreimeyer





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900YURAYD4IJX2J91

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument



ISIN: XS2844398482





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



101344.00 EUR 101344.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



101344.0000 EUR 101344.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

05/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Boerse Stuttgart STUB MIC: XSTU





