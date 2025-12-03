XRP-Token von Ripple: Mehr als nur eine weitere Kryptowährung -w-

NORMA Group Aktie

WKN DE: A1H8BV / ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3

03.12.2025 11:00:14

EQS-DD: NORMA Group SE: Birgit Seeger, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.12.2025 / 10:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Birgit
Last name(s): Seeger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NORMA Group SE

b) LEI
5299000LM9HC76W5XD46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
13.380000 EUR 10,369.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
13.380000 EUR 10,369.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


03.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Internet: www.normagroup.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102178  03.12.2025 CET/CEST





