EQS-DD: NORMA Group SE: Dr. Daniel Heymann, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.09.2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Daniel Last name(s): Heymann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

NORMA Group SE

b) LEI

5299000LM9HC76W5XD46

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE000A41YH53

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.715 EUR 8,580.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.715 EUR 8,580.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

26/08/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Stuttgart Stock Exchange MIC: XSTU

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

03.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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