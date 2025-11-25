PUMA Aktie

25.11.2025 18:12:04

EQS-DD: PUMA SE: Markus Neubrand, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.11.2025 / 18:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Neubrand

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PUMA SE

b) LEI
529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006969603

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.90 EUR 40,147.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.9000 EUR 40,147.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/11/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


25.11.2025 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102036  25.11.2025 CET/CEST





