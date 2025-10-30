EQS-DD: Scout24 SE: Ralf Weitz, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.10.2025 / 17:08 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Ralf Last name(s): Weitz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Scout24 SE

b) LEI

5493007EIKM2ENQS7U66

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A12DM80

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 99.65 EUR 19,930.00 EUR 99.65 EUR 29,994.65 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 99.6500 EUR 49,924.6500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

30/10/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

