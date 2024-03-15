Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
15.03.2024 16:11:46

EQS-DD: Siltronic AG: Dr. Michael Heckmeier, Purchase within the scope of the share ownership commitment (share ownership commitment in the amount of 50% of the gross annual basic salary)




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.03.2024 / 16:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Heckmeier

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siltronic AG

b) LEI
5299003NKV26NNGHHR90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WAF3001

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase within the scope of the share ownership commitment (share ownership commitment in the amount of 50% of the gross annual basic salary)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
82.00 EUR 32800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
82.00 EUR 32800.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


15.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siltronic.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




90265  15.03.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1860191&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Siltronic AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Siltronic AGmehr Analysen

12.03.24 Siltronic Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.02.24 Siltronic Sell Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
15.02.24 Siltronic Hold Deutsche Bank AG
14.02.24 Siltronic Sell UBS AG
13.02.24 Siltronic Sell Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Siltronic AG 81,85 0,12% Siltronic AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gewann im Freitagshandel hinzu. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Gewinne derweil wieder ab. Die US-Börsen notierten am Freitag leichter. In Fernost ging es zum Wochenschluss mehrheitlich nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen