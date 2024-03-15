|
15.03.2024 16:11:46
EQS-DD: Siltronic AG: Dr. Michael Heckmeier, Purchase within the scope of the share ownership commitment (share ownership commitment in the amount of 50% of the gross annual basic salary)
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
15.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siltronic AG
|Einsteinstr. 172
|81677 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.siltronic.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
90265 15.03.2024 CET/CEST
Analysen zu Siltronic AGmehr Analysen
|12.03.24
|Siltronic Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.02.24
|Siltronic Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.02.24
|Siltronic Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.02.24
|Siltronic Sell
|UBS AG
|13.02.24
|Siltronic Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
