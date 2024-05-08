EQS-DD: Siltronic AG: Dr. Michael Heckmeier, Purchase within the scope of the share ownership commitment (share ownership commitment in the amount of 50% of the gross annual basic salary)

08.05.2024 16:35:32

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Heckmeier

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siltronic AG

b) LEI
5299003NKV26NNGHHR90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WAF3001

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase within the scope of the share ownership commitment (share ownership commitment in the amount of 50% of the gross annual basic salary)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
75.41 EUR 60329.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
75.4100 EUR 60329.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


