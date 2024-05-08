EQS-DD: Siltronic AG: Dr. Michael Heckmeier, Purchase within the scope of the share ownership commitment (share ownership commitment in the amount of 50% of the gross annual basic salary)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.05.2024 / 16:35 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Michael Last name(s): Heckmeier





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siltronic AG

b) LEI

5299003NKV26NNGHHR90

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000WAF3001





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase within the scope of the share ownership commitment (share ownership commitment in the amount of 50% of the gross annual basic salary)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



75.41 EUR 60329.90 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



75.4100 EUR 60329.9000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

08/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





