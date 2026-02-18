thyssenkrupp Aktie

thyssenkrupp für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 750000 / ISIN: DE0007500001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.02.2026 17:25:05

EQS-DD: thyssenkrupp AG: Dr. Axel Hamann, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.02.2026 / 17:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Axel
Last name(s): Hamann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
thyssenkrupp AG

b) LEI
549300UDG16DOYUPR330 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007500001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.93 EUR 22,861.68 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.93 EUR 22,861.68 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


18.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG
thyssenkrupp Allee 1
45143 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com

Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations


 
End of News EQS News Service




103314  18.02.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu thyssenkrupp AG

mehr Nachrichten