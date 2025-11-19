EQS-News: A technological milestone for Porsche as the Cayenne goes electric

EQS-News: Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

A technological milestone for Porsche as the Cayenne goes electric



Sports car manufacturer launches second all-electric SUV

Two models at market launch: world premiere of Cayenne Electric and Cayenne Turbo Electric

Super sports car performance: up to 850 kW (1,156 PS), 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of up to 260 km/h

Fast travel thanks to exceptional charging performance and efficiency: up to 400 kW charging power 4 and up to 642 km WLTP range

and up to 642 km WLTP range Enhanced Porsche Driver Experience with Flow Display and new Porsche Digital Interaction digital design language

Trio of powertrains: combustion-engined and hybrid models remain on the market in parallel

The Cayenne Electric marks the beginning of a new era for Porsche. As a fully electric SUV, it combines Porsche DNA with pioneering technology: up to 850 kW (1,156 PS), 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and up to 400 kW charging power4 and up to 642 kilometres of range. It is the most powerful production Porsche of all time – and at the same time more versatile than ever: dynamic on the road, confident off-road and comfortable on long journeys.

Stuttgart. The Cayenne was the first model that saw Porsche transfer the legend of the sports car brand to a completely new market segment. The sporting all-rounder became a worldwide success straight from its world premiere in September 2002. Now, a new era is beginning with the all-electric Cayenne. "The Cayenne Electric shows performance in a completely new dimension, with innovative technologies that we have developed in motorsport. It sets new standards in the SUV segment – in terms of driving characteristics as well as charging," says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. "Outstanding electric performance meets very real everyday usability. Excellent long-distance comfort combines with uncompromising off-road capability." With about 36 per cent of its sports cars sold globally being electrified, Porsche is one of the fastest transforming car manufacturers in 2025. The Cayenne Electric is the next milestone in this success story and complements the existing offering of combustion-engined and plug-in hybrid Cayenne models in the spirit of a completely flexible choice of Porsche powertrains.

The performance of a super sports car and Formula E levels of recuperation

The all-electric Cayenne family initially comprises two models: the Cayenne Electric and the Cayenne Turbo Electric – both with all-wheel drive and therefore equipped with electronic Porsche Traction Management (ePTM).

The Cayenne Turbo accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, from 0-200 km/h in 7.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 260 km/h. This powerful e-performance is made possible by a newly developed drive system that develops up to 850 kW (1,156 PS) and up to 1,500 Nm of torque when Launch Control is activated. The Turbo variant features direct oil cooling of the electric motor on the rear axle to ensure high continuous output and efficiency. This is an innovation from motorsport. In normal driving mode, up to 630 kW (857 PS) is available. By means of the Push-to-Pass function2, an additional 130 kW (176 PS) can be activated for 10 seconds at the press of a button. The entry-level Cayenne model has 300 kW (408 PS) in normal operation and 325 kW (442 PS) and 835 Nm of torque with Launch Control. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 230 km/h.

The Cayenne Electric also offers leading energy recovery figures, achieving Formula E levels with up to 600 kW of recuperative power. In everyday life, about 97 per cent of all braking operations can be handled purely by the electric motors. The mechanical friction brakes rarely need to intervene. For the Cayenne Turbo, the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) is also available for this case, as an option.

The Cayenne Electric owes much of its versatility to its chassis. Adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is fitted as standard on both models. The Turbo also features the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) limited-slip rear differential. Both models can be equipped with rear-axle steering, which steers the rear wheels by up to five degrees. In addition, Porsche Active Ride is also available for the flagship model for the first time. The active suspension system, familiar from Porsche sports sedans and newly used on the Cayenne, almost completely compensates for body movements and ensures exceptional stability, dynamics and comfort.

Innovative charging convenience: fast, robust and wireless

At the heart of the all-electric Cayenne models is the newly developed 113 kWh high-voltage battery, which benefits from double-sided cooling for optimum thermal management. This results in a combined WLTP range of up to 642 km for the Cayenne Electric and up to 623 km for the Turbo. Thanks to its 800-volt technology, the Cayenne charges at a DC charging capacity of up to 390 kW – and under specific conditions even up to 400 kW4. The SoC (State of Charge) can be increased from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 16 minutes1, and energy for a range of 325 km (Cayenne) or 315 km (Cayenne Turbo) can be added within 10 minutes3. Robust charging performance was a primary focus during the development of the new Cayenne.

The Cayenne Electric is also the first Porsche to optionally support inductive charging, which a system that charges at up to 11 kW. All that Porsche Wireless Charging requires is for the user to park above a floor plate. The charging process then starts automatically.

New exterior design: progressive, aerodynamic and unmistakably Cayenne

The Cayenne Electric combines the Porsche brand’s signature proportions with a clearly developed design language. "The new Cayenne is unmistakably Porsche and unmistakably Cayenne. We've built on proven design features and preserved what makes this SUV unique. The result is a modern design concept that carries the Cayenne into the future," says Michael Mauer, Head of Style Porsche. Highlights include the low bonnet with slim Matrix LED headlights. These emphasise the width of the vehicle and combine all lighting functions into one module. The strongly contoured wings are also very typical of other Porsche designs, as is the flyline – the iconic gently sloping roofline.

The side view is characterised by frameless doors and a striking crease in the door surface. The side skirts have a distinctly three-dimensional design and are painted in Volcanic Grey Metallic and, on the Cayenne Turbo, in high-gloss black. The two-tone concept underlines the car’s sporting proportions. The model-specific wheel arch trims emphasise its off-road character. Striking details at the rear, such as the light strip with its distinctive 3D look and animated graphics, as well as the illuminated Porsche lettering, underline the modern design language. The Cayenne Turbo features numerous contrasting elements in the exclusive Turbonite colour. These include the Porsche crests, the faces of the alloy wheels and the side window trims. Delicate accents in Turbonite enhance the light strip and the Porsche lettering.

For customers with special requirements in terms of approach angle and robustness, there is the Off-Road package. Its front section with modified geometry helps to safely navigate rough dirt roads, particularly steep ascents or descents and difficult terrain.

Thanks to a drag coefficient of 0.25, the new Cayenne Electric is one of the most aerodynamic SUVs in its class, offering benefits in terms of range and energy consumption. The Porsche Active Aerodynamics (PAA) system precisely adapts the car’s aerodynamic properties to the respective driving situation and speed and, alongside an efficient control strategy, also contributes to the driving dynamics expected of the brand with extra downforce. The active aerodynamic elements include movable cooling air flaps in the nose, an adaptive roof spoiler and the innovative, active aeroblades at the rear of the Turbo. They extend the lateral tear-off edges and improve the flow characteristics, which leads to an increase in range, especially at higher speeds. Other aerodynamic measures include air curtains in the front bodywork, an almost completely enclosed underbody, special aero wheels and a diffuser at the rear.

A new level of utility, comfort and individuality

The new Cayenne Electric is 55 millimetres longer than the combustion-engined model. The new SUV is 4,985 mm long, 1,980 mm wide and 1,674 mm high. The difference is greatest in the wheelbase (3,023 mm), where an increase of almost 13 cm means more rear legroom and comfort for the passengers in the back than ever before. The rear seat system is electrically adjustable as standard and offers flexible adjustment options from a comfort position to a cargo one. Luggage capacity is 781 to 1,588 litres, plus the 90-litre front luggage compartment. The new car’s utility value is also underlined by its towing capacity of up to 3.5 tonnes, equipment-dependent.

The newly introduced Mood Modes turn the interior into an experience space that adapts to mood and situation. Depending on the selected programme, the seating position, lighting mood, air conditioning, sound profile and the display appearance change. The sliding Panoramic Roof with Variable Light Control, an electrically switchable liquid crystal foil, provides an airy feeling of space. Another highlight is the new panel heating: it not only warms the seats, but also large areas of contact surfaces such as armrests and door panels. The range of comforts is complemented by extended ambient lighting including a communication light – an animated light strip that welcomes passengers as they enter the car and visualises various vehicle states, such as the charging process.

Never before has a Cayenne been so comprehensively and individually customisable as the new all-electric model. Customers can choose from 13 standard colours, nine wheel designs from 20 to 22 inches, 12 interior combinations as well as up to five interior packages and up to five accent packages. Thanks to the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the extended exterior colour range of Paint to Sample and the Sonderwunsch programme, customers can also individualise their Cayenne according to their personal wishes, from a host of options all the way up to a complete one-off.

Porsche Design's programme of custom-built timepieces has been expanded to include the SUV model range. This means that Cayenne customers can now also order a watch from Porsche's own Swiss watch manufacturer that is tailored to their vehicle down to the last detail.

Porsche Driver Experience – largest display area in a Porsche

In the field of digitalisation, the Cayenne Electric takes the driving experience to a new level. At the heart of the newly developed Porsche Driver Experience is the Flow Display – an elegantly curved OLED panel that blends seamlessly into the centre console and allows clear separation between the display and control areas. It is complemented by a fully digital instrument cluster with 14.25-inch OLED technology and a 14.9-inch optional passenger display. Together, the result is the largest display area ever found in a Porsche. For the first time in the Cayenne, a head-up display with AR technology is also available, which visually represents an 87-inch display area 10 metres in front of the vehicle. All displays are seamlessly embedded into the interior architecture. In contrast, the buttons and controls for particularly frequently used functions, such as air conditioning and audio volume, are analogue. In addition, a hand rest has been developed that enables the driver to operate the digital and analogue elements ergonomically – even in particularly dynamic driving situations.

The new Porsche Digital Interaction is a digital operating philosophy and design language that expands the Porsche Driver Experience and is geared towards individualisation and quick access to functions. Widgets allow access to preferred functions, while the Themes app customises the colour scheme of all displays. Numerous third-party apps can be integrated directly into the vehicle via the Porsche App Centre. Diverse streaming and gaming features take the digital experience to a new level. The new Voice Pilot also contributes to this. Thanks to artificial intelligence, it understands complex, interrelated queries, recognises the context and responds like a real conversation partner. It enables the navigation to be controlled intuitively and extensive online knowledge can be accessed. With the Porsche Digital Key, the smartphone and smartwatch become vehicle keys that can be shared digitally with up to seven other users.

New standards through electrification – trio of powertrains beyond 2030

The new Cayenne Electric now complements the existing selection of drive types, which will continue to be offered in parallel worldwide. "Inspiring customers is our top priority at Porsche. With the electrification of the Cayenne, we are reaching a new level of performance that sets standards for the future. At the same time, we will continue to develop the Cayenne with efficient combustion and hybrid drive systems well into the next decade," says Matthias Becker, Member of the Board of Management, Sales and Marketing. "This strategy also applies to Porsche's entire model portfolio: in every segment in which we are represented, customers will in future have the choice between fully electric and combustion-engined powertrains."

The all-electric Cayenne models are available to order now. Prices including VAT and country-specific equipment start at 105,200 euros for the Cayenne and 165,500 euros for the Cayenne Turbo in Germany.

1 Cayenne charging time for direct current (DC) with maximum charging power from 10% SoC to up to 80% SoC under optimal conditions (CCS fast charging station supplying >390kW, >850 V, >520A, plus a battery temperature of 15 °C, initial state of charge of 9% and remaining range <60 km).

2 Battery charge level and battery temperature may affect the push-to-pass performance.

3 Cayenne recharged range in 10 min for direct current (DC) with maximum charging power under optimal conditions (CCS fast charging station with > 390 kW, > 850 V, > 520A, battery temperature of 15°C, initial state of charge 9% and remaining range < 60km), based on WLTP consumption of a vehicle with standard equipment according to the German country version.

4 Cayenne charging power under specific conditions with CCS fast charging station with > 400 kW, > 850 V, > 520A, initial state of charge 45% - 48%, battery temperature of 40°C - 42°C. Maximum charging power for direct current (DC) when charging from 10% SoC to up to 80% SoC under optimal conditions: 390 kW (CCS fast charging station with > 390kW, > 850 V, > 520A, battery temperature of 15°C, initial state of charge 9% and remaining range < 60 km).

Where values are given as ranges, they do not refer to a single, individual vehicle and are not part of the offer. They serve solely for comparison purposes between the various vehicle types and relate to the product range on the German market. Additional equipment and accessories (add-on parts, tyre format, etc.) can change relevant vehicle parameters such as weight, rolling resistance and aerodynamics and, in addition to weather and traffic conditions as well as individual driving behaviour, influence a vehicle's fuel/power consumption, CO2 emissions, range and mileage values.