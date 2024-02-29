EQS-News: ANDRITZ reports record results for 2023

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

ANDRITZ reports record results for 2023



Revenue, net income and EBITA reach record high for second consecutive year

Full year order intake satisfactory, order intake in fourth quarter up by 12% from the previous year

Significant increase in dividends to 2.50 EUR per share GRAZ, FEBRUARY 29, 2024. In 2023, international technology group ANDRITZ again achieved the best results in its history. Revenue increased to 8.7 billion EUR (up 15% from 2022), net income rose to 504 MEUR (+25%), and the operating result (EBITA) reached 742 MEUR (+14%). The comparable EBITA margin increased from 8.5% to 8.7%. Subject to the approval by the Annual General Meeting, shareholders will benefit from this excellent performance through a dividend increase to 2.50 EUR (2022: 2.10 EUR) per share.



Order intake in the fourth quarter increased by 12% from the previous year’s reference quarter. Order intake for the full year decreased by 8% to 8,552 MEUR due to reduced capital investments by Pulp & Paper customers. All other business areas were able to increase their order intakes.



The Hydro business area achieved a substantial increase in order intake as a result of the favorable market development for new hydropower plants, modernizations and pumped storage projects.



In 2023, ANDRITZ not only won its first large-scale order for a green hydrogen plant but also the first order for a large, fully automated cell formation plant to produce battery cells for e-mobility. In the fourth quarter of 2023, ANDRITZ received orders for major pumped storage projects in Austria and Greece.



“Providing economically viable solutions that support industries in their decarbonization effort is an integral part of our company strategy. We are very pleased that these solutions play an increasingly important role in our growth,” said Joachim Schönbeck, President & CEO of ANDRITZ AG. “The increase in order intake in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the book-to-bill ratio, which reached almost 1 for the full year, show ANDRITZ’s resilience in a difficult economic and geopolitical environment.”



The results of the business year 2023 in more detail: Order intake for 2023, at 8,551.9 MEUR, was somewhat lower than in the previous year (-7.7% compared to 2022: 9,263.4 MEUR). The Hydro, Metals and Separation business areas were able to increase their order intakes and thus partly compensate for the decline in the Pulp & Paper business area, which was impacted by a global market weakness regarding new capacities. Revenue developed very favorably in 2023, reaching a new record level of 8,660.0 MEUR (+14.8% compared to 2022: 7,542.9 MEUR). All four business areas achieved considerable increases in revenue. Order backlog as of the end of 2023 amounted to 9,872.6 MEUR, remaining basically at the same high level as in the previous year (-1.0% compared to 2022: 9,976.5 MEUR). The operating result (EBITA) increased in line with revenue and reached 741.9 MEUR, also a record level (+14.4% compared to 2022: 648.5 MEUR). Profitability (EBITA margin) remained at 8.6% (2022: 8.6%). The comparable EBITA margin increased from 8.5% in 2022 to 8.7% in 2023. The net income (including non-controlling interests) increased significantly compared to the previous year, amounting to 504.3 MEUR (+25.3% compared to 2022: 402.6 MEUR). ANDRITZ expects for the business year 2024 a slight increase of revenue and earnings.



KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES AT A GLANCE Unit 2023 2022 +/- Q4 2023 Q4 2022 +/- Order intake MEUR 8,551.9 9,263.4 -7.7% 2,035.9 1,812.4 +12.3% - Pulp & Paper MEUR 3,119.4 4,296.4 -27.4% 668.1 735.6 -9.2% - Metals MEUR 2,124.5 2,008.6 +5.8% 379.4 453.8 -16.4% - Hydro MEUR 2,020.9 1,720.5 +17.5% 610.5 310.8 +96.4% - Separation MEUR 1,287.1 1,237.9 +4.0% 377.9 312.2 +21.0% Revenue MEUR 8,660.0 7,542.9 +14.8% 2,446.9 2,335.1 +4.8% - Pulp & Paper MEUR 4,096.3 3,513.8 +16.6% 1,160.4 1,102.8 +5.2% - Metals MEUR 1,840.5 1,621.2 +13.5% 492.2 487.4 +1.0% - Hydro MEUR 1,521.7 1,313.0 +15.9% 448.3 422.3 +6.2% - Separation MEUR 1,201.5 1,094.9 +9.7% 346.0 322.6 +7.3% Order backlog (as of end of period) MEUR 9,872.6 9,976.5 -1.0% 9,872.6 9,976.5 -1.0% EBITDA MEUR 910.2 825.5 +10.3% 277.4 268.4 +3.4% EBITDA margin % 10.5 10.9 - 11.3 11.5 - EBITA MEUR 741.9 648.5 +14.4% 232.9 222.7 +4.6% EBITA margin % 8.6 8.6 - 9.5 9.5 - Comparable EBITA MEUR 757.1 644.3 +17.5% 243.9 221.2 +10.3% Comparable EBITA margin % 8.7 8.5 - 10.0 9.5 - EBIT MEUR 685.2 572.7 +19.6% 212.5 195.0 +9.0% Financial result MEUR 3.0 -31.8 +109.4% 4.8 -11.2 +142.9% EBT MEUR 688.2 540.9 +27.2% 217.3 183.8 +18.2% Net income

(including non-controlling interests) MEUR 504.3 402.6 +25.3% 158.2 140.3 +12.8% Net income margin % 5.8 5.3 - 6.5 6.0 - Earnings per share EUR 5.15 4.14 - 1.60 1.43 - Cash flow from

operating activities MEUR 375.0 710.8 -47.2% 300.1 268.2 +11.9% Capital expenditure MEUR 226.2 184.4 +22.7% 68.5 64.5 +6.2% Employees (as of end of period;

without apprentices) - 29,717 29,094 +2.1% 29,717 29,094 +2.1% All figures according to IFRS. Due to the utilization of automatic calculation programs, differences can arise in the addition of rounded totals and percentages. MEUR = million euros. EUR = euros.



– End –



Susan Trast

Vice President, Group Communications & Marketing

susan.trast@andritz.com

andritz.com



Norbert Nettesheim

CFO

investors@andritz.com

andritz.com



ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company’s business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas – Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydropower and Environment & Energy. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group’s strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 30,000 employees and over 280 locations in more than 80 countries.



