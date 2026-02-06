Bechtle Aktie
WKN: 515870 / ISIN: DE0005158703
06.02.2026 08:15:03
EQS-News: Bechtle posts strong year-end performance
EQS-News: Bechtle AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales
Bechtle posts strong year-end performance
Neckarsulm, 6 February 2026 – Bechtle AG delivered a very strong fourth quarter and, according to preliminary figures, concluded the 2025 financial year in line with expectations. Business volume increased by approximately 8% to nearly €8.6 billion, revenue climbed approximately 2% to some €6.4 billion, while EBT reached around €324 million. The number of employees increased to 16,360 as a result of acquisitions.
The fourth quarter showed very strong momentum, driven in particular by an exceptionally strong final month. Business volume increased by more than 16% between October and December and EBT rose by over 20% to just over €121 million, marking a record quarter in the company’s 43-year history.
“The commitment shown by our teams at the end of the year was exceptional and once again underscores Bechtle’s strength. Looking ahead to 2026, we expect Bechtle to continue on a positive trajectory, even though the broader economic environment is likely to remain challenging. In particular, the sometimes significant price increases by manufacturers and potential supply constraints could weigh on performance as the year progresses,” says Dr Thomas Olemotz, CEO, Bechtle AG.
Bechtle AG will publish its final, audited results for the 2025 fiscal year on 20 March 2026.
About Bechtle
Bechtle is one of Europe’s leading IT service providers. We create future-ready IT architectures encompassing on-prem and multi-cloud infrastructures, digital transformation and modern workplace solutions, resilient security, artificial intelligence and a full range of managed services. Our customers also benefit from our smart financing solutions and circular IT offering. Through our subsidiaries, we are recognised as a leading specialist in enterprise applications, particularly PLM and ERP solutions. Operating from 120 locations across 14 European countries, we combine personal, local service with a digital offering as part of our global multichannel strategy. With over 16,000 employees, we are always close to our B2G and B2B customers, from SMEs to large international organisations. Bechtle is listed on the MDAX and TecDax indexes. According to preliminary figures, revenue in 2025 was around 6.4 billion euros. Read more at: bechtle.com.
Kontakt
06.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bechtle AG
|Bechtle Platz 1
|74172 Neckarsulm
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 7132 981-0
|Fax:
|+49 7132 981-8000
|E-mail:
|ir@bechtle.com
|Internet:
|bechtle.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005158703
|WKN:
|515870
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2272276
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2272276 06.02.2026 CET/CEST
