EQS-News: Bechtle posts strong year-end performance

Business volume climbs some 8% to around €8.6 bn

EBT reaches around €324 million

Key financial metrics in line with expectations

Neckarsulm, 6 February 2026 – Bechtle AG delivered a very strong fourth quarter and, according to preliminary figures, concluded the 2025 financial year in line with expectations. Business volume increased by approximately 8% to nearly €8.6 billion, revenue climbed approximately 2% to some €6.4 billion, while EBT reached around €324 million. The number of employees increased to 16,360 as a result of acquisitions.

The fourth quarter showed very strong momentum, driven in particular by an exceptionally strong final month. Business volume increased by more than 16% between October and December and EBT rose by over 20% to just over €121 million, marking a record quarter in the company’s 43-year history.

“The commitment shown by our teams at the end of the year was exceptional and once again underscores Bechtle’s strength. Looking ahead to 2026, we expect Bechtle to continue on a positive trajectory, even though the broader economic environment is likely to remain challenging. In particular, the sometimes significant price increases by manufacturers and potential supply constraints could weigh on performance as the year progresses,” says Dr Thomas Olemotz, CEO, Bechtle AG.

Bechtle AG will publish its final, audited results for the 2025 fiscal year on 20 March 2026.

