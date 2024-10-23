|
EQS-News: Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb expand proteomics partnership
Hamburg, Germany, 23 October 2024:
Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb entered their strategic protein degradation partnership in 2018 and expanded it in May of 2022, because of the highly productive initial collaboration generating a promising pipeline. Since the expansion, Evotec has significantly scaled up its activities to develop highly promising compounds from Bristol Myers Squibb’s industry-leading library of cereblon E3 ligase modulators (“CELMoDs™”). The partnership continues to deliver on its goal to maintain leadership in the field, adding a broad pipeline of novel molecular glue degraders for high-value targets, in this case for fields beyond oncology.
Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: “We are delighted to expand our successful partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb into fields beyond oncology with a significant unmet medical need. The unique mode of action, combined with drug-likeness and oral administration make molecular glue degraders a promising and versatile therapeutic option. Our partnership with BMS continues to build an extraordinary pipeline of first-in-class product opportunities and we look forward to driving the joint portfolio of programmes towards clinical validation for the benefit of patients.”
Molecular glue degraders are compounds that induce interactions between an E3 ubiquitin ligase and a molecular target. The induced interaction results in ubiquitination and subsequent degradation of the recruited protein. Through this mechanism of action molecular glues are not restricted to the agonistic/antagonistic features of a protein, thus massively expanding the range of the druggable proteome. Also, the molecular glue itself is not degraded in the process and can trigger the degradation process several times over, thus leading to longer-lasting therapeutic effects.
Evotec applies high-end proteomics and transcriptomics at industrial scale to profile and select promising drug candidates based on comprehensive cell biological profiles. Evotec’s leading PanOmics screening capabilities are delivering unmatched throughput. The selection of the most promising candidates for drug development is facilitated by Evotec’s PanOmics data analysis platform PanHunter, which was recently launched commercially as a software-as-a-service (“SAAS”) solution. PanHunter supports the integration and analysis of these data sets and thereby enables the selection of the most promising CELMoDs™ for further progression into lead optimisation.
Evotec announced in May of 2022 that the Company has further extended and expanded its partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb for another 8 years as the initial collaboration proved to be highly productive in generating a promising pipeline of molecular glue degraders.
