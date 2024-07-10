EQS-News: Evotec and Pfizer collaborate to advance drug discovery in France

EQS-News: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Multi-year collaboration will initially focus on early discovery research for metabolic and infectious diseases

Hamburg, Germany, 10 July 2024:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) today announced it has entered into a multi-year master research collaboration and option and license agreement with Pfizer. Under the agreement, Evotec and Pfizer will initially focus on early discovery research for metabolic and infectious diseases.

The research will be carried out at Evotec’s sites in France, including Campus Curie in Toulouse, a state-of-the-art research site with capabilities spanning high throughput screening, in vitro and in vivo biology, proteomics and metabolomics. Evotec will receive research support funding from Pfizer and be eligible for potential milestones and royalties related to success of the programs.

Dr Matthias Evers, Chief Business Officer at Evotec, commented: “We are honoured to collaborate with Pfizer to research potential new first-in-class therapeutic approaches. France has established a thriving biopharmaceutical ecosystem to which Evotec also contributes with its strong presence with more than 1,000 employees at our French sites, building a strong pipeline of medicines that matter. Focussing on diseases with severe unmet medical need and highly innovative therapeutic approaches, we look forward to supporting our partners at Pfizer with integrated R&D activities.”

Dr Luca Mollo, Vice President and Medical Lead France at Pfizer, commented: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Evotec to conduct discovery research that may help unlock new approaches to treating pervasive metabolic and infectious diseases that impact millions of patients worldwide. France has developed a strong biopharmaceutical ecosystem, which is why we’re thrilled to collaborate with Evotec to build on our shared commitment to advancing scientific discovery for diseases with unmet need”.

